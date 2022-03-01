Alabama Women’s Basketball Faces Auburn in SEC Tournament Opener

For the 23rd straight year, the SEC led every other conference in college football with the most fans in attendance per game with an average of 72,195 fans. Heading the SEC in average attendance growth for 2021 was Arkansas, which saw a 35.6% increase from the 2019 season as the Razorbacks had its first season over .500 since 2016, posting a 9-4 record. In head coach Sam Pittman's first full season at the Razorback's helm Arkansas finished third in the SEC West and had out-of-conference wins at home over Texas and in the Outback Bowl against Penn State. Pittman seemingly was able to bring the excitement of college football back to Fayetteville just in time for the team to host SEC powerhouses like Alabama, LSU, and Ole Miss in 2022.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO