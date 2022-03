You might be in a relationship with someone that you love and care about, and though the two of you might feel happy with your current situation, there might be one thing that is getting in the way of the two of you bonding further. Your might be an influencer, and his or her job might circle around social media. Though this position might have been attractive at first, you might now realize that there is a lot more that goes with this job than you expected. So, what do you do if your partner is an influencer? What do you do if your partner's job is putting a damper on your bonding time? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

3 DAYS AGO