Texas Falls To Baylor

TCU is playing some of its best basketball in program history. The Horned Frogs have knocked off top 10 teams in consecutive games for the first time ever. So what’s next?. Road trips to places TCU has never won before. The Frogs travel to No. 6 Kansas on Thursday, two days after the teams met in Fort Worth. This is the rescheduled date from Jan. 1 when TCU had to postpone its Big 12 opener due to COVID-related issues.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO