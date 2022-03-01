ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Falls To Baylor

Cover picture for the articleThe Longhorns came up short against the defending NCAA champions. Texas fell 68-61 to...

Great Bend Post

No. 6 Kansas falls at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Mike Miles Jr. had 19 points and six assists as TCU solidified its once-shaky NCAA Tournament resume with a second consecutive win over a top-10 team, 74-64 over sixth-ranked Kansas on Tuesday night. The Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) secured the game during a...
LAWRENCE, KS
KEYT

Flagler, Akinjo lead No. 3 Baylor past No. 21 Texas 68-61

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each scored 19 points to send No. 3 Baylor over No. 21 Texas 68-61, as the Bears spoiled the final Longhorns men’s game in the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center. Flagler scored 16 in the second half and made four 3-pointers after halftime, while Akinjo provided the scoring punch late for the Bears. Baylor also got 13 points from Kendall Brown and 12 from Flo Thamba. Baylor held Texas scoreless for nearly five minutes in a key stretch late. Christian Bishop and Marcus Carr each scored 13 points to lead Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TCU Frogs at No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks: Basketball lineups, TV, time, score, prediction

TCU is playing some of its best basketball in program history. The Horned Frogs have knocked off top 10 teams in consecutive games for the first time ever. So what’s next?. Road trips to places TCU has never won before. The Frogs travel to No. 6 Kansas on Thursday, two days after the teams met in Fort Worth. This is the rescheduled date from Jan. 1 when TCU had to postpone its Big 12 opener due to COVID-related issues.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fresno Bee

Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Texas vs Baylor

In the last game ever in the Frank Erwin Center, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns will face off against the No. 3 Baylor Bears on Monday night. The Longhorns are fresh off of two double-digit second-half comeback wins over TCU and West Virginia. Now, they will have the opportunity to carry the momentum against one of the best teams in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

K-State drops fourth straight in narrow loss to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TX. (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball played tight with No. 12 Texas Tech in Lubbock on Monday night but fell short of a victory. The loss is the fourth in a row for the Wildcats, who won four out of five before their current losing streak began. K-State came out hot and grabbed a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Tacoma News Tribune

No. 3 Baylor beats No. 21 Texas in Frank Erwin Center finale

Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each scored 19 points to send No. 3 Baylor over No. 21 Texas 68-61 on Monday night, as the Bears spoiled the final Longhorns men’s game in the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center. Flagler scored 16 in the second half and made four 3-pointers after...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Quick recap: No. 6 Kansas basketball falls to TCU on the road

Kansas basketball dropped its second-straight Big 12 game on Tuesday with a, 74-64, loss to TCU on the road. It was a back and forth game in the first half and KU entered the half with a one-point advantage. But in the second half, KU’s offense faltered and the Jayhawks went 9 for 31 from the field (29 percent) over the final 20 minutes. TCU led by as many as 12 points in the second half.
KANSAS STATE
KWTX

Baylor WBB secures 12th-straight Big 12 championship

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team’s dominance continues. The Bears defeated Iowa State 87-62 on Monday night to secure at least a share of the Big 12 regular season conference championship. It’s the thirteenth regular season title in school history, the twelfth consecutive, but a...
WACO, TX
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL

