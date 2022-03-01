Adidas suspends partnership with Russian football union

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas (ADSGn.DE) has suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFS) with immediate effect, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson did not give additional details.

The decision is in line with a series of those made by sports bodies to cut ties to Russian-affiliated bodies or companies following the war in Ukraine.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

