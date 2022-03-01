ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Adidas suspends partnership with Russian football union

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOziH_0eSJ6jP800

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas (ADSGn.DE) has suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFS) with immediate effect, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson did not give additional details.

The decision is in line with a series of those made by sports bodies to cut ties to Russian-affiliated bodies or companies following the war in Ukraine.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfs
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Adidas
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Russia's war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine: - Russian evacuation offer rejected - Ukraine rejects a Kremlin offer to open escape routes for civilians trapped by the fighting in the cities of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy because several of the routes lead to Russia or its ally Belarus. - Shelled while fleeing - Russia steps up its shelling of cities, including the town of Gostomel near Kyiv, Kharkiv in the east, Sumy in the northeast, Chernihiv in the north and Mykolayiv in the southwest.
POLITICS
Reuters

Upwork withdraws forecast as it suspends Russia, Belarus operations

March 7 (Reuters) - Freelancing platform Upwork Inc (UPWK.O) withdrew its forecast for the year on Monday after suspending services in Russia and Belarus, citing risk and uncertainties as Moscow's invasion of Kyiv escalates. Shares of San Francisco, California-based Upwork, which operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with freelance...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

What Brand Truck Does the Russian Military Drive?

On February 24th, 2022, Russia invaded the nation of Ukraine. The result is proving to be the largest land war in Europe since World War II. Images of Russian trucks and 4×4 troop transports convoys are filling the news. Here are the makes and models of the most common Russian military vehicles.
CARS
Reuters

LBMA removes accreditation from six Russian gold refineries

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Monday it had suspended its accreditation of six Russian gold refiners. The removal of the refineries from the LBMA’s gold and silver ‘good delivery’ lists means they cannot sell either metal in the London market, the world’s largest.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian steel billionaire calls lost lives in Ukraine a tragedy

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK (NLMK.MM) that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Prosus to write off $700 mln stake in Russia's VK Group

AMSTERDAM, March 7 (Reuters) - Dutch technology investor Prosus will write off its entire 25.9% stake in Moscow-headquartered online platform VK Group, which it says was valued on its books at $700 million. VK Group Ltd, known until October as Mail.Ru, is one of Russia’s largest internet companies, known for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

OSCE says it has evacuated its international staff from Ukraine

VIENNA, March 7 (Reuters) - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has finished evacuating its international staff from Ukraine, its Secretary General Helga Schmid told a meeting of its 57 participating states on Monday. "Since we met on Thursday, I am pleased to report that the remaining teams...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

350K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy