The Wyoming Legislature has passed the midway point for the 2022 Budget Session. Wednesday marked the crossover period for the body, meaning it was the last day for third reading in the house of origin. Any legislation that did not successfully pass third reading in the primary house by yesterday will not go on for further consideration in the opposite chamber. At the start of the session, a total of 279 bills and resolutions were numbered for introduction.

