Domino's Pizza: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 1 day ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $155.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $4.25.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.30 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $510.5 million, or $13.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.36 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DPZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DPZ

