Gaming Giant Nexon's Founder Kim Dies at Age 54

Microsoft is halting new sales of its products and services in Russia, the tech giant announced Friday, in the latest fallout over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Western governments, sporting organizations and big companies have cut Russia off or dealt it punishing sanctions over the internationally condemned attack on its neighbor. The US-based company behind software that runs on over one billion devices, said it would "suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services" in Russia, but declined to elaborate on how the policy would be applied. "Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia," Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a blog post.

