PetSuites continues expansion in Hampton Roads with Virginia Beach location

PetSuites, a national pet boarding, day care, grooming and training business, continues to expand in Hampton Roads.

And with good reason.

Not only was there an excess of pet adoptions during the pandemic, now many pet owners are returning to work outside their homes and are in need of pet care, said Ben Day, chief operating officer of the International Boarding & Pet Services Association.

The business association, which provides resources, education and legislative support for the industry, has seen an uptick in demand industrywide since the effects of the pandemic eased with increased vaccinations and lifted restrictions, Day said.

Not only does this enable boarding and daycare businesses to thrive, it also gives the industry the chance to educate new pet owners on responsible and proper care, Day said.

Pet owners in the U.S. spend more than $60 billion yearly on their pets with $5 billion spent on pet care services such as grooming, boarding, walking, training and pet sitting.

The pet boarding and services industry also stayed busy caring for the pets of first responders.

Andrea Hopkins, general manager of PetSuites in Virginia Beach, said business is increasing as more and more people are looking for pet care for their furry family members as they return to work in-person and make travel plans.

The newest PetSuites location at 4257 Pleasant Valley Road opened within a new standalone building the first week in January.

“We actually have quite a few clients starting to book for the summer months; they’re ramping up to travel outside of Hampton Roads,” Hopkins said.

It joins two other stores in the area: 3333 Taylor Road in Chesapeake and 12533 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News.

In addition to the store’s services, which also includes puppy preschool, PetSuites has a retail side with toys, treats, leashes and collars for sale.

Hopkins said the company, which started in 2000 in Kentucky, now has more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. and sees great potential to serve families, especially military, in Hampton Roads.

Offering first responder and military discounts, Hopkins said she knows there is a high need for quality pet care among those populations.

And while Day confesses he doesn’t possess a crystal ball, he believes the trend for more travelers will continue to rise as COVID cases start to decrease.

“Our industry is ready, willing, and able to meet the needs of the pet parents,” he said.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com