On 13 March, Wolfgang Rihm will celebrate his 70th birthday. For labels keen to mark the anniversary of one of Germany’s leading living composers, there’s no shortage of Rihm’s music still to be recorded, for though he is very well represented on disc, his output is so huge – more than 500 works at the last count – that the coverage is still by no means comprehensive. These performances, with Tamara Stefanovich, Christian Gerhaher, Tabea Zimmermann and Jörg Widmann as the outstanding soloists, come from Musica Viva, Munich’s annual new-music series, and bring together two of Rihm’s works from the beginning of the century with the Stabat Mater, for baritone and viola, of 2020.

