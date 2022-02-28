ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Russia/Ukraine peace negotiations end with no progress

By Greg Michalowski
forexlive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench Pres. Macron spoke with Russia's Putin and urged an immediate cease-fire. The bad news today was the Russian Ukraine talks ended with little progress. The good news is that they seem to be heading for a 2nd round. Today (and over the weekend) US and NATO allies continued...

