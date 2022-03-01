ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, MN

Southern Minnesota Bank Damaged By December Tornado To Be Torn Down

By Paul Shea
 2 days ago
A bank building that has stood since 1912 is coming down. Hartland's Arcadian Bank building, which was damaged by the December tornados sustained too much damage in the storm that anything above the basement has to come down. According to the bank, Arcadian is already planning on building a new branch...

