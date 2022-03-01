ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senske Acquires Select Rentokil Lawn Care Operations

By Brad Harbison
pctonline.com
 1 day ago

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Senske Services announced it has partnered with Rentokil, as it divests itself of select lawn care operations. Senske is a family-owned provider of premier lawn, tree, and pest control services throughout...

Comments / 0

