Round Rock, TX

An Exciting Spring Break in Round Rock, Texas

 2 days ago
When school’s out, it can be hard to find the perfect balance between a relaxing vacation for adults and plenty of fun for the kids. The city of Round Rock is a perfect family getaway, located just 20 miles north of Austin. Often touted as one of the...

EASTside Magazine

The Best Airbnb Stays in East Austin

This funky home is quintessentially Austin. Stained glass windows, unique handmade mosaics, and bold colors make for an eclectic getaway. Note that the amenities are somewhat bare bones, but the house rules are quite flexible. This stay is suitable for young travelers and is pet-friendly.
AUSTIN, TX
EASTside Magazine

Where Casual Meets Cool: Hotel Vegas

Serving up quality drinks & exceptional entertainment. Words by Guadalupe Triana Photos by Baptiste Despois. The Eastside hangout has all the essentials—delicious drinks, dancing, and live music—making it a major stop in the East Sixth Street arts and entertainment district. Because there’s live music or a DJ spinning tunes almost every night of the week, there’s never a dull evening at Hotel Vegas.
AUSTIN, TX
EASTside Magazine

How to Get a Round Trip Flight for $30

This trick will get you flights so cheap that your friends may think it’s illegal. Spoiler alert…it’s completely legit!. Over the years, there have been several “tricks” to getting the best deal on airfares: purchase tickets on Tuesdays, search in a private browser window, or clear your browser cache. The validity of these theories has been up for debates, but this trick is proven and so simple to implement that anyone can do it.
ORLANDO, FL
EASTside Magazine

Most Epic Spring Break Trips for 2022

As frosty mornings subside in favor of temperate Texas weather here in Austin, the landscape begins its slow process of spring renewal. For a leisurely, renewing solo spring break trip of your own, take the train from Austin to Chicago. Book the Amtrak route Texas Eagle, which takes passengers directly...
AUSTIN, TX
EASTside Magazine

Q&A With a Travel Editor: Chris Ferguson

We sat down with one of our expert travel editors to ask all your burning travel questions. Christopher Ferguson is a writer, photographer, and architect who has lived in Austin since 2008. He is passionate about empowering people and their communities through dialogue and great design. What place is at...
AUSTIN, TX
EASTside Magazine

Galentine’s on the Eastside

Platonic love has its own holiday, too. This February, let’s celebrate love in all its forms. Grab your besties and treat yourselves!. On February 11, enjoy the ambience of The Cathedral, a refurbished 1930s church and support local women artists all at once. The VIP party includes complimentary drinks and live music in addition to the gorgeous collection of art from atxGALs artists. You may just find your new favorite piece of art, plus a portion of proceeds will benefit Girls Empowerment Network.
AUSTIN, TX
EASTside Magazine

The Best Way to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Austin

Whether you and your significant other enjoy V-Day cozying up at home or prefer to spend a night out on the town, Austin is the perfect city to celebrate love. Enjoy a special 5-course meal prepared by acclaimed chef Fermin Nunez in the romantic ambience of Suerte. The evening begins with a complimentary sparkling rosé toast, and additional drink pairings are available to add on to the evening. After indulging in four savory courses, end the night with a sweet bite from pastry chef Derrick Flynn.
AUSTIN, TX
EASTside Magazine

What’s New in 2022?

East Austin is constantly changing and evolving, and it can be tough to keep up. We’ve rounded up some of our new neighbors and old friends in new locations. Make sure to stop by and welcome them to the neighborhood!. Whyld’s Vegan Kitchen. This organic food truck offers...
AUSTIN, TX
#Rock Formations#Historic Buildings#Spring Break#The Ruby Hotel Bar#Star Candy Shop#American#Lousiana Longhorn Cafe#Cajun#Italian
EASTside Magazine

Shaped by Music: Local Artists Thriving

What really makes Austin the Live Music Capital of the World?. Words by Abby L. Johnson & Guadalupe Triana Photos by Eric Morales. Austinites’ enthusiasm and openness to new sounds and artists are unparalleled. It’s the people who attract the music. This city is a place where people want to listen, a place where songs can be fine-tuned, and a place for artists to grow. Budding musicians are drawn to this town one way or another because, simply put, Austin is fertile ground for creation. Whether they grew up here or have found their home here, these four musicians are thriving in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
EASTside Magazine

Shaped by Music: Gina Chavez is La Que Manda

What does it really mean to find success in one’s hometown? Gina Chavez, native Austinite and renowned Latin pop artist, is uniquely qualified to answer this question. Gina grew up in the Live Music Capital of the World, attended college at UT Austin, and began to create music that constantly redefines what constitutes the Austin sound. Today, the self-managed artist and vocal powerhouse boasts 12 Austin Music Awards, a Latin Grammy nomination, and a local holiday with her namesake. Most recently, she received a nomination for best Latin artist at the 40th annual Austin Music Awards, set to take place on March 8. “This year’s nomination is more of a surprise. It’s a bit like… we’re now on people’s minds without having to wave a flag and be like, ‘Hey, remember us?’” she laughs. “It means something to be part of the music psyche here in Austin.”
AUSTIN, TX
EASTside Magazine

EASTside Magazine

Austin, TX
EASTside is the definitive lifestyle magazine of the east side region of Austin. Each issue informs and entertains our readers with useful information and heart-warming local stories. Our full-color publication is loaded with creative content and high quality design elements that engage our 25,000 readers throughout East Austin and beyond.

