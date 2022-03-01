An Exciting Spring Break in Round Rock, Texas

What does it really mean to find success in one’s hometown? Gina Chavez, native Austinite and renowned Latin pop artist, is uniquely qualified to answer this question. Gina grew up in the Live Music Capital of the World, attended college at UT Austin, and began to create music that constantly redefines what constitutes the Austin sound. Today, the self-managed artist and vocal powerhouse boasts 12 Austin Music Awards, a Latin Grammy nomination, and a local holiday with her namesake. Most recently, she received a nomination for best Latin artist at the 40th annual Austin Music Awards, set to take place on March 8. “This year’s nomination is more of a surprise. It’s a bit like… we’re now on people’s minds without having to wave a flag and be like, ‘Hey, remember us?’” she laughs. “It means something to be part of the music psyche here in Austin.”

