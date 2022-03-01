ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

This Week In The 80’s: And I Know, Baby, Just How You Feel…

By Eric Vardeman
theretronetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Week In The 80’s: And I Know, Baby, Just How You Feel…. It’s the first of March, 1984. I’m in eighth grade and about a week out from turning fourteen. Looking at the chart this week, the Top 10 is a veritable “Greatest Hits of The 80’s” album all by...

theretronetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Daryl Hall
Person
Brad Gillis
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: John Marlin — “How I Feel”

Touring Musician John Marlin From Waxahachie Is On The Verge Of A Solo Breakthrough With This Feel-Good Tune About Love. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Solo#Ladies And Gentlemen
Stereogum

Le Pain – “Is That How You Want Me To Feel?”

Le Pain is a newer project led by Madeline Babuka Black (formerly of Yucky Duster) and her sister Olivia. Over the past year, they’ve released a string of singles — “Troisième Groupe,” “Obvious To You,” “Different Drum” — that are breezy and insistent, inspired by ’60s and ’70s pop songs. Today, they’re back with another new track, “Is That How You Want Me To Feel?,” which boasts a jangly and driving melody and a whole story about trying to move on after being cheated on. “If you wanted it so bad, so bad/ Why did I catch you with another man?/ Is that what you’re used to?” goes the song’s hook. “You picked up and moved far away/ Even took the cat I thought you wanted to stay/ I guess that’s what you’re used to.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Amy Schumer shares update about son's health diagnosis

Amy Schumer has opened up about her son's health, sharing a recent update with fans about her two-year-old, Gene. During a guest appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea, the comedian offered an insight into the possibility that her toddler might have autism. The 40-year-old revealed that she is "not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
TVLine

How I Met Your Father EPs Spill on Return of HIMYM Duo in Episode 9

Click here to read the full article. How I Met Your Father‘s two-part finale kicks off with the unexpected return of not one but two fan-favorite recurring characters from CBS’ How I Met Your Mother. The Hulu spinoff’s penultimate Season 1 episode enlists Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Bell Bundy to reprise their recurring roles as Zoey’s ex-husband The Captain and his second wife (and Robin’s former Metro News 1 co-anchor) “Boats! Boats! Boats!” Becky. We open with an unfaithful Captain in bed with another woman. Moments later, Becky walks in on her husband’s rendezvous. The betrayal is being recalled by 58-year-old Sophie,...
TV SERIES
Urban Islandz

The Game Says He Regrets Old Jay-Z Bars “You 38 and you Still Rapping”

The Game expressed his regrets about his old bars dissing Jay-Z on the song, “It’s Okay (One Blood)” with Junior Reid. In his recent Drink Champs interview, The Game was confronted about his past ramblings where he shamed another rapper more than a decade ago. While reflecting on his career, the rapper said he would have taken the Kendrick Lamar route if he could go back.
MUSIC
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy