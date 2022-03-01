Players Waived After Tuesday Won’t Be Playoff-Eligible

As the James Harden and Ben Simmons drama ended at the trade deadline, the NBA world did not have to wait long for the newest drama to begin. The New Orleans Pelicans are in the midst of a serious situation with their star, Zion Williamson. The All-Star forward is yet to play for the Pelicans this season and he was recently called out by his former teammate, JJ Redick. He was called a detached teammate because he did not reach out right away to CJ McCollum, and while he has done so afterward, the storm is still brewing. It might end up with a trade away from New Orleans and one of the teams that should be interested is the Portland Trail Blazers. Here are two reasons Blazers must trade for Zion Williamson this offseason.

