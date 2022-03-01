ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Players Waived After Tuesday Won’t Be Playoff-Eligible

By Luke Adams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to retain his postseason eligibility for a new NBA team, a player must be waived on or before March 1. That means that any player who remains on an NBA roster after today won’t be eligible to suit up in the playoffs for a new team, though there’s at...

