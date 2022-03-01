ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Domino’s Pizza CEO Allison to retire, operations chief to take over

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Domino’s Pizza Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison would retire at the end of April and be succeeded by operating chief Russell Weiner. Allison has been a part...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Want Domino's Pizza Delivery? It May Cost You More

Domino's (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report built its business on delivery. In its early days the company had a 30-minute delivery promise -- which it had to drop because it led to drivers making dangerous decisions. In recent years it has leaned on its ability to bring people pizza pretty much anywhere.
RESTAURANTS
Tacoma News Tribune

Domino’s Pizza Uses Higher Delivery Prices to Drive Order Pickup

Domino's (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report built its business on delivery. In its early days the company had a 30-minute delivery promise -- which it had to drop because it led to drivers making dangerous decisions. In recent years it has leaned on its ability to bring people pizza pretty much anywhere.
RESTAURANTS
Seekingalpha.com

Domino's Pizza names new CEO and CFO

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced that CEO Ritch Allison will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer through April 30, 2022 and will remain on the Domino's Board of Directors until the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 26, 2022. The company has appointed Domino's U.S. COO and President...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domino#Reuters#Pizza Inc#Domino S Pizza#Six Flags And Guess Inc#Ibes#Refinitiv
Popculture

McDonald's Unveils New Burger That Wendy's Might Take Issue With

Wendy's has a monopoly on square hamburgers in the U.S., but that's a little different in Japan. Last week, McDonald's Japan unveiled the "I Feel Like I Went to New York Burgers," which feature square buns for burgers and chicken sandwiches. Each sandwich is even packed in wrappers with Pop Art-inspired illustrations.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Target Joins Walmart and Amazon in Retail's Big 3

Retail giant Target's (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report fortunes were dwindling around this time, eight years ago, the Minneapolis retailer was suffering from the financial fallout of one of the largest credit card thefts in history. During fourth quarter 2013, Target experienced a data breach in which an intruder...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie CEO Dissects ‘Fundamental Shift’ in Store Strategy

Click here to read the full article. While the rearview mirror shows inventory receipt delays and the Omicron surge hurting Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s fourth quarter results, the company’s focused on 2022 as it begins a new chapter as a net-store opener for the first time since 2008. In a Nutshell: Investors weren’t happy with fourth quarter results that missed Wall Street’s profit and sales estimates, sending shares of Abercrombie down 15.7 percent to $30.24 shortly after the start of trading on Wednesday. “Following inventory receipt delays that impacted the peak holiday selling period, sales trends initially improved as product began to...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Domino's Pizza's Asset Light Model Is Driving Exceptional Returns

Domino’s Pizza is one of the largest pizza companies in the world. On July 13, 2004, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had an IPO that Forbes described as "unappetizing". Since then, it has delivered total returns in excess of the S&P 500 and investor darlings such as Alphabet. In 2009, Domino's reimagined its business model, after a wave of poor reviews and low customer satisfaction. In the seven years that followed, 2010 to 2017, the company's stock price went up 2000%. Since its IPO, the pizza restaurant chain has given investors total returns of 24.6% per year.
FOOD & DRINKS
Seekingalpha.com

Domino's Pizza falls 3.5% on earnings miss

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) -3.5% Q4 EPS was $4.25, up 22.8% Y/Y, but it missed estimates by 4 cents. Revenues decreased 1.0% Y/Y to $1.34B primarily due to the inclusion of the 53rd week in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the 53rd week of 4Q20 contributing an estimated $88.4M. Advertising incentives of $6.5M and forex $2.5M also contributed to the decrease in revenues, partially offset by global same store sales growth and an increase in global store counts resulting in higher supply chain and global royalty revenues.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Domino's Pizza GAAP EPS of $4.25 misses by $0.04, revenue of $1.34B misses by $40M

DPZ did well before the pandemic, during the pandemic, and will continue to do so post pandemic. If I were the company, I'd put former CEO J Patrick Doyle on the board or on an advisory capacity. That man was one of the most underrated CEO's of the last 20 years. Took a pizza restaurant and turned it into the second best performing stock of an entire decade.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
9&10 News

Domino’s Pizza: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $155.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $4.25. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Domino's CEO Shockingly Retires, Leaving Company

In a shocking move for food followers and fans, pizza king Domino's said Tuesday that its hugely popular CEO will retire on May 1. A longtime leader at Domino's since 2011, Ritch Allison lead the company's successful Turnaround campaign and had been rumored to be an institutional fixture, much like Bob Iger at Disney or Howard Schultz at Starbucks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Domino's misses on profit and revenue, announces new CEO

Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ, +0.37% shares sank 8.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the pizza delivery company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that missed Street expectations. Domino's posted net income of $155.7 million, or $4.25 per share, up from $151.9 million, or $3.85 per share, last year. Revenue of $1.343 billion was down from $1.357 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $4.28 and revenue of $1.383 billion. U.S. same-store sales growth was 1%, and international same-store sales growth was 1.8%. The FactSet consensus was for U.S. same-store sales growth of 2.9% and international same-store sales growth of 6.6%. Domino's also announced that Chief Executive Ritch Allison will retire. He will serve as CEO until April 30, 2022 and will remain on the board until the shareholders meeting on April 26. Allison will continue in an advisory capacity until July 15. The board has appointed Russell Weiner, currently chief operating officer, as Allison's successor, effective May 1. Weiner has been COO and president of Domino's U.S. since July 2020. Domino's has also named Sandeep Reddy as chief financial officer, effective April 1. He's currently the CFO of Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy