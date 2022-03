Fresh flowers help brighten up the mood in any room, but what can we do to make them last longer?. According to Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk, adding a dash of vodka can help you get the best out of your blooms as it may help to halt ethylene production – the gas that makes flowers wilt. Pouring yourself a tipple at the end of the week? Don't forget to give your bouquet a splash, too.

GARDENING ・ 4 DAYS AGO