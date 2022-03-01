AFK Arena Tier List: Which heroes are best suited to the game's various game modes?

A battle arena board game featuring characters from Disney and Pixar movies has been announced. The OP Games has announced a battle arena game based on the mobile game Disney Sorcerer's Arena, with a core box set announced for later this year. Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances will be released in June and will let player build teams featuring characters from a variety of different Disney movies and TV shows. The core box set will include Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, Gaston, Maleficent, Aladdin, Ariel, Dr. Facilier, Demona, and Sulley, each of which have their own powers, attacks, and abilities. Players will choose a pair of characters to work together, trying to overpower their opponent and score victory points by standing on certain spots within the arena or by knocking out their opponent's characters. The game comes with multiple levels of play with increasing complexity, so players can choose how complicated they want their battle to be before hand.

