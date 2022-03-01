ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domino’s Pizza CEO Allison to retire, operations chief to take over

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Domino’s Pizza Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison would retire at the end of April and be succeeded by operating chief Russell Weiner. Allison has been a part...

New York Post

Why Domino’s Pizza’s stock is plunging — and what it means for its CEO

Domino’s Pizza is shaking up its leadership after the company announced that it failed to meet its earnings goals — prompting the share price to drop some 8% on Tuesday. Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison will retire effective May 1 and he will be replaced by COO Russell Weiner, the company announced on Tuesday.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Want Domino's Pizza Delivery? It May Cost You More

Domino's (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report built its business on delivery. In its early days the company had a 30-minute delivery promise -- which it had to drop because it led to drivers making dangerous decisions. In recent years it has leaned on its ability to bring people pizza pretty much anywhere.
RESTAURANTS
Seekingalpha.com

Domino's Pizza names new CEO and CFO

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced that CEO Ritch Allison will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer through April 30, 2022 and will remain on the Domino's Board of Directors until the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 26, 2022. The company has appointed Domino's U.S. COO and President...
BUSINESS
Kansas City Star

Domino’s Pizza Uses Higher Delivery Prices to Drive Order Pickup

Domino's (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report built its business on delivery. In its early days the company had a 30-minute delivery promise -- which it had to drop because it led to drivers making dangerous decisions. In recent years it has leaned on its ability to bring people pizza pretty much anywhere.
RESTAURANTS
Seeking Alpha

Domino's Pizza's Asset Light Model Is Driving Exceptional Returns

Domino’s Pizza is one of the largest pizza companies in the world. On July 13, 2004, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had an IPO that Forbes described as "unappetizing". Since then, it has delivered total returns in excess of the S&P 500 and investor darlings such as Alphabet. In 2009, Domino's reimagined its business model, after a wave of poor reviews and low customer satisfaction. In the seven years that followed, 2010 to 2017, the company's stock price went up 2000%. Since its IPO, the pizza restaurant chain has given investors total returns of 24.6% per year.
FOOD & DRINKS
Detroit News

Domino's CEO to retire as company reports disappointing earnings

Ann Arbor — Domino's Pizza Inc. CEO Ritch Allison will retire at the end of next month, the company announced Tuesday, as it posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations. Russell Weiner, the pizza chain's chief operating officer and president of Domino's U.S., will become the company's CEO May 1.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Seekingalpha.com

Domino's Pizza falls 3.5% on earnings miss

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) -3.5% Q4 EPS was $4.25, up 22.8% Y/Y, but it missed estimates by 4 cents. Revenues decreased 1.0% Y/Y to $1.34B primarily due to the inclusion of the 53rd week in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the 53rd week of 4Q20 contributing an estimated $88.4M. Advertising incentives of $6.5M and forex $2.5M also contributed to the decrease in revenues, partially offset by global same store sales growth and an increase in global store counts resulting in higher supply chain and global royalty revenues.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Domino's Pizza GAAP EPS of $4.25 misses by $0.04, revenue of $1.34B misses by $40M

DPZ did well before the pandemic, during the pandemic, and will continue to do so post pandemic. If I were the company, I'd put former CEO J Patrick Doyle on the board or on an advisory capacity. That man was one of the most underrated CEO's of the last 20 years. Took a pizza restaurant and turned it into the second best performing stock of an entire decade.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Domino's Pizza falls after Credit Suisse pulls bull rating

Domino's Pizza (DPZ -3.2%) is one of the biggest decliners of the consumer discretionary stocks listed in the S&P 500 Index following a Credit Suisse downgrade on the pizza chain operator to Neutral from Outperform. Analyst Lauren Silberman pointed to increased risk to DPZ numbers from labor challenges, changes to...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Domino's CEO Shockingly Retires, Leaving Company

Will the fast-food pizza chain's new direction continue its pandemic-era momentum?. In a shocking move for food followers and fans, pizza king Domino's said Tuesday that its hugely popular CEO will retire on May 1. A longtime leader at Domino's since 2011, Ritch Allison lead the company's successful Turnaround campaign...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Domino's Pizza's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q4, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) earned $155.69 million, a 29.3% increase from the preceding quarter. Domino's Pizza also posted a total of $1.34 billion in sales, a 34.57% increase since Q3. In Q3, Domino's Pizza brought in $997.99 million in sales but only earned $120.40 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

