Benzino has made a public apology after claiming that his daughter Coi Leray had a collaboration with Nicki Minaj on the way. As Nicki fans may have spotted via an Instagram update this week, the Queen artist swiftly denied the claim of such a collaboration, saying in a recent Stories update that “i don’t have a collab coming with anyone.” Meanwhile, in a recently shared IG clip, Leray linked the rumors to comments her father made during a recent Clubhouse discussion.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO