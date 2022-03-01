ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Is fuboTV a Buy Under $10?

By Pragya Pandey
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Currently trading at less than $10, streaming services provider fuboTV (FUBO) has lost significant ground due to investors' concerns about its weak profitability and poor bottom-line performance. So, let's evaluate if it's worth adding the stock to one’s portfolio, given the rising competition in the streaming space. Read on.

The shares of Live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. ( FUBO ) have retreated 75.8% in price over the past year and 59.4% over the past three months to close yesterday's trading session at $8.55. In addition, the stock is currently trading below its 52-week high of $43.28, which it hit on March 2, 2021.

Though the New York City company posted 106% growth in its total paid subscribers in its recent fourth-quarter earnings release, it reported a significant net loss for its fiscal year 2021. Furthermore, its high operating costs and broadcasting charges have outweighed its revenue generation.

While the company is making efforts to build and expand its membership base by investing in new content, it faces stiff competition from TV streaming behemoths like YouTube TV and Disney+.

Here's what could shape FUBO's performance in the near term:

Negative bottom line

FUBO's revenue increased 119.9% year-over-year to $231.06 million for the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Its operating loss grew 19.2% from the prior-year quarter to $110.01 million. The company's net loss came in at $111.96 million, while its loss per share amounted to $0.76. In addition, its net cash used in operating activities increased 29.2% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, to $192.60 million.

Poor Profitability

FUBO's 0.79% trailing-12-months CAPEX/Sales multiple is 79.5% lower than the 3.9% industry average. Also, its ROA, ROC, and net income margin are negative 27.9%, 26.6%, and 59.9%, respectively. And its trailing-12-month cash from operations stood at negative $192.60 million compared to the $299.71 million industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

FUBO has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. FUBO has an F grade for Stability and Quality. The stock’s 3.11 beta is consistent with the Stability grade. In addition, the company's weak financials and poor profitability are in sync with the Quality grade.

Among the 15 stocks in the F-rated Entertainment – Sports & Theme Parks industry, FUBO is ranked last.

Beyond what I've stated above, one can view FUBO ratings for Value, Growth, Sentiment, and Momentum here .

Bottom Line

Given the competitive streaming market, FUBO's weak profitability and inability to generate profits may stifle its growth in the near term. The stock is currently trading below 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $12.28 and $22.89, respectively, indicating a downtrend. In addition, analysts expect its EPS to decline 5.1% in the current quarter (ending March 2022) and remain negative in its fiscal 2022 and 2023. Therefore, we believe the stock is best avoided now.

How Does fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While FUBO has an overall D rating, one might want to consider its industry peers, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. ( SEAS ), which has an overall B (Buy) rating.

FUBO shares fell $0.09 (-1.05%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, FUBO has declined -44.91%, versus a -8.07% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQERN_0eSIvViR00

Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate.

More...

The post Is fuboTV a Buy Under $10? appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubotv#Fubotv Inc#Fubo#Youtube Tv#Disney
BGR.com

Amazon Prime price is going up – here’s how to keep paying the lower price

Having an active Amazon Prime subscription can come in handy, especially if you’re buying more goods online during the pandemic. Amazon Prime doesn’t offer you just faster shipping for online orders; it also includes access to exclusive deals and sales. On top of that, Amazon’s video and music streaming services are included in the subscription. And you’ll want to have Amazon Prime enabled on your accounts during the Prime Day and Black Friday shopping events. That’s to say, you get a lot of value from Amazon Prime when you factor in all the perks. But that doesn’t make Amazon Prime price hike any less annoying when it happens.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Walmart Launches Virtual Fitting Room Technology: What Investors Need To Know

It appears one of the world's top retailers, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT), is making moves to improve its e-commerce business after the company on Wednesday introduced a new and innovative shopping experience that makes it easier for customers to shop for clothes online. What Happened: Following Walmart's acquisition of virtual fitting...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Down 75%, Is Roku a Screaming Buy Right Now?

Roku stock is down 75% in the last 12 months. The company is looking to make a big push internationally while also growing its average revenue per user. The stock trades at a much more reasonable valuation these days. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock was a big pandemic winner. Shares were up...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is Eastman Kodak a Buy Under $5?

Well-known imaging equipment and services company Eastman Kodak (KODK) delivered stable growth in its most recent quarter. However, its stock has been down more than 50% in price over the...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Burger King removes Whopper from discount menu

Burger King is removing its iconic Whopper sandwich from its discount menu, and its parent company plans to raise prices across the board to offset higher costs. Given inflationary pressures, Tom Curtis, the president of Burger King's North America operations, said on an earnings call Tuesday that the burger chain lifted "some price caps on some selected items" and "removed Whopper from our core discount" menu.
RESTAURANTS
MarketWatch

FuboTV stock drops after earnings on mixed outlook

Shares of fuboTV Inc. were off nearly 51% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the streaming company delivered revenue ahead of what it had been expecting when it delivered preliminary results a month earlier but also issued a mixed outlook.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Can fuboTV Stock Recover In 2022? This Is A 5-Year Play

FuboTV reported a pretty robust FQ4 card. However, it continues to face challenges in scaling its ad tech. fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) reported its FQ4'21 earnings card recently. While we expected its topline beat, its FQ1 guidance was mixed. Nevertheless, fuboTV's cadence in online sports betting disappointed investors as it telegraphed contribution only from FY23. Furthermore, its Molotov acquisition doesn't seem to contribute meaningfully to its topline. In addition, its subscriber expenses also seemed to have ticked up markedly, as it added more sports content.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Root Insurance, Skillz Or FuboTV?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends. Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT), Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ) and FuboTV...
STOCKS
frontofficesports.com

FuboTV Posts Record Full-Year Revenue

Sports-focused streaming service FuboTV reported record earnings in Q4 2021, generating $231 million in revenue, a 119% increase year-over-year. In addition to the strong quarter, the New York-based company posted record annual revenue of $638 million in FY2021, up from $261 million for the same period the year prior. Since...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy fuboTV Stock Ahead of Earnings?

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is having no difficulty rapidly growing revenue and subscribers. The sports-centric streaming service is riding a powerful tailwind that's showing no signs of slowing. The underlying changes in consumer preferences for how they watch TV are likely to fuel robust growth in the industry where fuboTV operates. As...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Magnite: A Strong Buy Under $15

While the company is suffering from some temporary softness in CTV due to automotive and travel segments, things are already improving. Magnite (MGNI) is a digital ad company the result of a merger between The Rubicon Project and Telaria and acquiring SpotX and SpringServe, has grown to become the largest SPP (Sell Side Platform) in CTV (connected TV, that is, streaming). See also our previous article.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

7 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Before They Double

The 2021 phase of euphoria in meme stocks and penny stocks will be remembered in the history of financial markets. In particular, stocks under $10 were the target of social media driven euphoria and surge. Multi-fold returns came at the blink of an eye. However, in the first two months...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy