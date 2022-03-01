ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

1 Today is fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras, the day before the start of the Lenten season in the Christian community. Framingham High boys basketball team will host an MIAA playoff...

Framingham, MA
Framingham, MA
Collins Seeking Re-Election To Natick School Committee

NATICK – My name is Cathi Collins. I am the current vice-chair of the Natick School Committee and I am running for re-election. I am deeply committed to the town of Natick and to the Natick Public Schools. The depth and breadth of my experience with the Town’s finances and operations, make me uniquely qualified to be a highly effective member of the School Committee.
NATICK, MA
Gorseth Seeking Seat on Natick School Committee

NATICK – I am Elise Gorseth and I am running for a seat on the Natick School Committee. I care deeply about our public schools and want to do my part to ensure they are the best that they can be. Ours is a family of first-generation Americans. I grew up in Canada and my husband Haris is from the former Yugoslavia — we met working at the same local company. We settled in Natick just as our triplet daughters entered preschool and now they are in sixth grade. I work as a drug safety scientist and I feel fortunate to call Natick my home.
NATICK, MA
Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

