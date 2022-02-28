Bossier Parish Jail Bookings For Final Weekend of Mardi Gras 2022

The Krewe of Gemini is the oldest parading Mardi Gras krewe in northwest Louisiana and their annual parade rolls this Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 3 pm. It's hard to believe looking at our community now that just over 30 years ago, we really didn't celebrate Mardi Gras in our area. Now, you can't escape the purple, green, and gold! Since 1989, when the Krewe of Gemini was born, a multitude of krewes catering to different interests and specialties have come and gone, but one thing remains true, our love of the tradition, the revelry, the pageantry, and FUN that are so quintessentially Mardi Gras in Louisiana.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO