ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Bossier Parish Jail Bookings For Final Weekend of Mardi Gras 2022

By Greg Atoms
Highway 98.9
Highway 98.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The final weekend of Mardi Gras season in 2022 saw 20 people booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security facility. The list of charges were varied for the 2-day period of February 26th and...

highway989.com

Comments / 0

Related
Highway 98.9

Caddo Jail Bookings for 2/26/22-2/28/22

The following mugshots are people who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center between the dates of 2/26/22 through 2/28/22. Some of these inmates have already been released. Some of those on the list have not yet been to trial, and are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Jail Bookings for...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

Caddo Deputy Injured by Aggressive Loose Bull

A Caddo Sheriff's Deputy was injured in a loose livestock call on Monday (2/28/22). Just after 2:30 p.m. several drivers called in about a bull running around the 5000 block of Williams Road. Stock Patrol Sgt. Gary Bailey responded to the scene and attempted to capture the bull. The bull reacted aggressively, trampled and gored Sgt. Bailey in the leg.
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Bossier Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Highway 98.9

Your Chance to Be in Movie Filming in Shreveport This Spring

Movie making is returning to the Shreveport Bossier area this spring. The big screen flick, "The Blind" is beginning pre-production now with filming scheduled to happen in April and May. According to Louisiana Entertainment, crews have been in the area scouting several possible locations. The production company is now accepting...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Rep. Wants to Expand Your Right to Use Deadly Force

A brand-new bill was introduced to the Louisiana legislature this week, and if it becomes a law - it would greatly expand the definition of "justifiable homicide." According to the report from BR Proud, Louisiana law only considers a killing as "justifiable" if it is committed in self-defense, defense of others, if you "reasonably believe" that someone is likely to resort to violence while committing a robbery or burglary, or to stop someone from "unlawfully entering a space where a person inside the space believes deadly force was necessary to prevent them from entering."
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#Domestic Violence#Cruelty To Juveniles
Highway 98.9

Innocent Bystanders Injured in Shreveport Shootout

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. The call came into dispatch Tuesday (2/22/22) at 10:19 p.m. from an apartment complex on Grimmett Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that the 17 and 21 year old victims had been shot....
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

How is a Jeep Club Helping Shreveport Police?

By now you have probably seen the Trail Lizards Jeep Club logo. If you're wondering what the Trail Lizards Jeep Club is just think of a family-oriented, fun-loving, and environmentally friendly Jeep Club. The Jeep club meets up once a month and they have Jeep shows often, you have probably...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Did You See Shreveport Get Disrespected on Jeopardy?

Ya know, all in all it was turning out to be a pretty good week here in Shreveport. Last Saturday's Krewe of Centaur parade turned out to be a huge success, with perfect weather and record crowds. Then, just a couple of days later, the Bakowski Bridge of Lights ceremony on the Texas Street Bridge brought another evening of celebration.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Highway 98.9

After Several Delays Bossier Mexican Restaurant Finally Has Good News

We all watched the crazy transformation happen before our eyes on Airline drive. The old Ryan's on Airline Drive quickly transformed into a Mexican restaurant. Many people in our community grumbled when they found out that there would be another Mexican restaurant opening up on Airline Drive in Bossier. "Didn't we just have a brand Mexican restaurant open up a few years away?" People were referring to El Jarrito Mexican Grill which opened in the old Panera spot.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

The Krewe of Gemini Celebrates 33 Years of Mardi Gras in NWLA

The Krewe of Gemini is the oldest parading Mardi Gras krewe in northwest Louisiana and their annual parade rolls this Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 3 pm. It's hard to believe looking at our community now that just over 30 years ago, we really didn't celebrate Mardi Gras in our area. Now, you can't escape the purple, green, and gold! Since 1989, when the Krewe of Gemini was born, a multitude of krewes catering to different interests and specialties have come and gone, but one thing remains true, our love of the tradition, the revelry, the pageantry, and FUN that are so quintessentially Mardi Gras in Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Get All the ‘Sugar’ You Want Shreveport, Adopt Sugar Today

Her hairdo might be what first catches your eye about Sugar, but this sweet pup is more than just a cute face!. Meet Sugar today at Pet Savers Shreveport. Her adoption fee is $175. The folks at Pet Savers are working to make sure she's up to date on her vaccinations and will be testing her soon to make sure she's heartworm negative. Thankfully, she's already spayed. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Tuesday Feb. 22nd Will Be One of the Most Popular Wedding Dates

There have been several TikToks that said "We better not waste a date like 2-22-22". What do they mean by "waste a date"?. Okay maybe January 11, 2011, was an epic date (1-11-11), this past year my friend was married on 4-3-21, how cool is that? The year before that a popular wedding date was 10-10-20. So obviously, 2-22-22 is the most epic date that many of us will see when it comes to tying the knot.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy