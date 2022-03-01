Canada’s Scotiabank, BMO join rivals in beating profit expectations

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. EXPD, -2.59% shot up 3.6% in premarket trading after the provider of airfreight, ocean freight and customers brokerage services reported big fourth-quarter profit and revenue beats, but also announced a cyberattack that forced a shutdown of most of its operating systems. Net income more than doubled to $454.0 million, or $2.66 a share, from $199.5 million, or $1.16 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus of earnings per share was $2.10. Revenue jumped 81.0% to $5.40 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $4.43 billion. Cost of transportation and other expenses hiked up 87.1% to $4.03 billion, as salaries and other operating expenses increased 36.4%. The company cautioned that if demand and rates return to pre-pandemic levels then revenue and income are likely to decline from record highs seen in 2021. Separately, the company said it determined on Feb. 20 that it was subject of a targeted cyberattack, leading it to shut down most of its global operating systems. The company said "the situation is evolving," and said it could have a material effect on its business depending on the length of the shutdown. The stock has dropped 18.3% over the past three months through Friday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average.

