WWE

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson: Who Will Have the Better AEW Career?

By Graham GSM Matthews
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Danielson recently shifted his focus toward starting up his own faction of up-and-comers alongside Jon Moxley, but in order to win over the former All Elite Wrestling world champion, the pair will have to face off at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view Saturday. It will mark their first one-on-one encounter...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

PWMania

Latest News On Steve Austin’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 38

As PWMania.com previously reported, Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens has reportedly been discussed for WWE WrestleMania 38 which would be Austin’s first match since 2003 if it happens. In an update on Austin’s status for the event, it’s believed that he hasn’t agreed to doing an actual match up...
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Orange Cassidy Reportedly Injured At AEW Revolution, Ricky Starks Said To Be Okay

Orange Cassidy was a part of the Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution, where he came up short against eventual winner Wardlow. The match saw Keith Lee grab OC at one point and throw him over the ropes to the outside onto a bunch of other people. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Cassidy suffered a shoulder injury during the match, although it’s unknown if it happened during that spot. Cassidy was said to be the only serious injury for the night. It remains to be seen how long he will be out of action.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Biggest Takeaways from AEW Revolution 2022 Results

All Elite Wrestling only has a few pay-per-views per year, but Revolution 2022 showed that what it lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. This event was packed to the brim with a lineup of matches and an abundance of talent. With nearly all the AEW belts on...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Signs AEW Contract At Revolution

Revolution is one of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest shows of the year, and leading up to the show it was rumored that a familiar face could be debuting during the event. Following the Face of the Revolution ladder match Tony Schiavone took to the stage and announced a special contract signing. Schiavone then introducer Swerve Strickland, and Swerve made his way out into the arena as the fans chanted his name.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Chris Jericho Turned Down Big Offer From AEW

Chris Jericho has been one of the key figures at the forefront of AEW ever since the company was first announced in 2019, and he cemented his legacy when he became the first ever AEW World Champion. Jericho recently spoke to SI.com about his run with All Elite Wrestling so...
WWE
ComicBook

Becky Lynch Hospitalized Following WWE House Show Injury

Becky Lynch took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she had suffered a fractured voice box following a WWE Live Event in Allentown, PA on Sunday. Lynch took part in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and Belair, the latter of whom she blamed for the injury. Lynch wrote, "Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box. She can't keep me down that easily. I'll be coming for her next week. You can't spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!"
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Convinced Bryan Danielson To Sign With AEW

Bryan Danielson made his official debut with All Elite Wrestling at the All Out pay-per-view last year, and since then he’s had a consistent presence on AEW programming. Recently Danielson has been feuding with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and during an interview with Jim Varsallone AEW President Tony Khan explained that Moxley was one of the big reasons why Danielson joined the company.
WWE
411mania.com

New Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw

We have new Raw Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy as well as Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in a triple threat tag team match to recapture the championships. You can see some clips from the match below. RK-Bro mark their second...
WWE
411mania.com

Bryan Danielson Weighs In On Tony Khan Buying ROH

Bryan Danielson recently shared his thoughts on the big news from last week that Tony Khan bought ROH. Danielson was a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, and you can see a couple of highlights from that part of the discussion below (per Fightful:. On Tony Khan buying ROH: “Tony had...
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Cody Rhodes' future

In recent days, AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that the company's former TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi, also formerly associated with the WWE before AEW, have left the federation, after a negotiation that lasted six weeks, which had brought the two parties to nothing. After more...
WWE

