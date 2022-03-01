Report: 76ers 'front-runners' to acquire DeAndre Jordan

The Philadelphia 76ers are "front-runners" to acquire center DeAndre Jordan, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski .

Jordan, 33, was waived by the Lakers on Monday, opening up that possibility for Daryl Morey and the Sixers. Philadelphia is in desperate need of a backup center to replace Andre Drummond, who was traded along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Jordan was an All-Star in 2017, was All-NBA first-team in 2016 and made two All-NBA first-team defensive teams in his career.

This season he has played just 32 games for the Lakers averaging 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.

Millsap, 37, looks to be on his last professional days and while the Sixers did sign Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract, he has yet to play for the team.

Woj reports Jordan would "save the Sixers $2.3 million in luxury tax if he signed a free-agent deal instead of getting claimed on waivers."

76ers head coach Doc Rivers coached Jordan with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2013-2018.