ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: 76ers 'front-runners' to acquire DeAndre Jordan

By Andrew Porter
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iu4p5_0eSIrKOW00

The Philadelphia 76ers are "front-runners" to acquire center DeAndre Jordan, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski .

Jordan, 33, was waived by the Lakers on Monday, opening up that possibility for Daryl Morey and the Sixers. Philadelphia is in desperate need of a backup center to replace Andre Drummond, who was traded along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Jordan was an All-Star in 2017, was All-NBA first-team in 2016 and made two All-NBA first-team defensive teams in his career.

This season he has played just 32 games for the Lakers averaging 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.

Millsap, 37, looks to be on his last professional days and while the Sixers did sign Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract, he has yet to play for the team.

Woj reports Jordan would "save the Sixers $2.3 million in luxury tax if he signed a free-agent deal instead of getting claimed on waivers."

76ers head coach Doc Rivers coached Jordan with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2013-2018.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers sign 2 promising young players, cut DeAndre Jordan

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly planning on signing two players to their roster while also releasing veteran big man DeAndre Jordan. D.J. Augustin is 34 years old and has had many stops in an NBA career that began in 2008. The Lakers will be the 11th different team that the veteran has played for, with his most recent stop with the Houston Rockets over parts of the past two seasons.
NBA
ESPN

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Andre Drummond
ClutchPoints

The Lakers’ $5 million mistake sure to piss off Jeanie Buss

The month of February hasn’t been kind to Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. First, there was LeBron James voicing out several eyebrow-raising comments during All-Star Weekend. Then there was the embarrassing blowout against the New Orleans Pelicans that saw her exit the game well before it was over. And of course, the Lakers’ season overall has been nothing short of a debacle as the team mortgaged the future they had left to acquire Russell Westbrook in what currently looks like a poor decision.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Lakers#Sixers#The Brooklyn Nets#The Los Angeles Clippers
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on Jordan Poole after Mavs meltdown

Playing without Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors built up a 21-point lead against the Dallas Mavericks at home on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Warriors melted down in the fourth quarter and suffered an ugly 107-101 loss. The Dubs’ bench was especially poor in the defeat, with Jordan Poole scoring just four points and missing all seven of his shot attempts in only 19 minutes despite Thompson’s absence.
NBA
The Big Lead

Watch Ja Morant's Dunk of the Year on Jakob Poeltl, Which Wasn't Even His Best Play of the Quarter

Ja Morant has reached a level of play this year where the possibility that we're watching a simulation of some sort is no longer off the table. Morant, who had the best dunks of All-Star Weekend during the actual All-Star Game, usually tries to thrown down at least one impossible poster dunk a game. Usually something goes slightly wrong and we miss a possible highlight of the year but tonight against he Spurs Morant bodied Jakob Poeltl.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Lakers waive DeAndre Jordan, get help for LeBron James

One day after being blown out by 25 points at home to the New Orleans Pelicans — and two weeks after standing pat at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline — the Los Angeles Lakers have made some roster moves. The reeling Lakers will reportedly waive DeAndre Jordan and plan to sign veteran point guard D.J. Augustin, along with forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Lakers to waive DeAndre Jordan, waive D.J. Augustin

The Lakers are waiving DeAndre Jordan and are signing free agent guard D.J. Augustin. They also plan to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). The Lakers were seeking depth at the point behind Russell Westbrook. Gabriel has seen action...
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
991
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy