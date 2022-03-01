ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Auburn bracketology after third straight road loss

By Nathan King
247Sports
 6 days ago

With Selection Sunday just 11 days away — and only one week left in the regular season — college basketball's conference championship hopefuls and NCAA tournament contenders look to finish strong this week and heading into their conference tournaments. For Auburn, not only is an SEC title on the line this...

247sports.com

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Fastest 40-yard dash times by running backs

The 2022 NFL Combine's 40-yard dash gives some under-the-radar players the chance to really stand out. The running back class is solid yet again for the 2022 NFL Draft. Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State's Breece Hall are the main headliners, but the results from the 40-yard dash proved that there might be some lightning-fast weapons that could turn into game-changing additions.
NFL
247Sports

For Brad Davison, Senior Day Will Be About More Than Wins, Titles

MADISON, Wis. -- Brad Davison held up the Big Ten Conference championship trophy for the second time in three years after No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4) completed a sweep over No. Purdue. Thousands of fans, many of which stormed the Kohl Center floor, jokingly started chanting "One more year. One more year." It brought a smile to Davison's face as he then sarcastically asked athletic director Chris McIntosh if there was a way around the NCAA's eligibility rules for him to return in 2022-23. Davison will not get one more year -- much to the delight of opposing Big Ten fans and coaches. The fifth-year senior will suit up in Madison for the final time for Sunday's regular season finale against Nebraska (9-21, 3-16), a moment that Davison is quite sure how he'll handle emotionally, but knows it will be "very tough."
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 3/6: Combine Wanes, Receiver Stockpiles, and Couch Diving

In this new (penniless) stage in the development of sports media, where wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few (ESPN and, um, ESPN) and the rest of us do regular dives into the couch looking for nickels, the sad truth is that few outlets can afford to park reporters in Indianapolis for the full extent of the combine. Instead, we generally head down there for a day or two when the Browns executives talk, and then scurry back and report on the rest using video and statistics.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Dalvin Cook congratulates brother, James Cook, for better 40-yard dash

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook no longer owns the fastest NFL Combine 40-yard dash time within his family. Cook's younger brother, former Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook, bested his brother's 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds in the event with a time of 4.42 seconds Friday, giving the younger Cook the bragging rights between the two.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Ncaa Tournament#Auburn#Sec#Tigers#Baylor#Espn Bpi#Uconn#Loyola Chicago#Lsu#Syracuse
247Sports

Hubert Davis Stamps His Arrival to UNC-Duke Rivalry

DURHAM, N.C. – As the Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd awoke from its stunned silence to begin cheering once again as Mike Krzyzewski returned to the court several minutes after North Carolina’s 94-81 upset of No. 4 Duke on Saturday night, Hubert Davis began his long walk around the concourse before exiting the building and entering the adjacent Krzyzewski Center. The first-year UNC head coach was slow but steady in his pace, his head down intermittently, seemingly taking his time in savoring what had just happened on the court behind him.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Arkansas ranked No. 15 in final regular season AP Top 25

After splitting a pair of Quadrant 1 opportunities last week, Arkansas (24-7, 13-5 SEC) comes in at No. 15 in the final regular season AP Top 25 poll, released Monday morning. The Razorbacks received a total of 687 votes. Other SEC teams in this week's rankings include No. 4 Auburn,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

What Bob Huggins had to say after the win over TCU

West Virginia's second seven-game losing streak has come to an end. The Mountaineers came out with energy on Senior Day and took care of business, beating NCAA Tournament-bound TCU 70-64. Afterward, Head Coach Bob Huggins said his team had their mind made up earlier in the week that they were not going to lose this game, and it showed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
247Sports

Blue Devils fall flat again in Cameron in Coach K's home court farewell, lose to UNC 94-81

And just like that...the Coach K era at Cameron Indoor Stadium has come to an end. It ended with a disappointing loss to a team they blew out less than a month ago. Paolo Banchero scored a team high 23 while Mark Williams recorded another double-double with 16 and 13 rebounds but the Blue Devils' poor execution and inconsistent play at home proved to be too much to overcome.
CAMERON, NC
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Travon Walker's 40 time gives Todd McShay latest reason to move ex-Georgia football EDGE up

Georgia football took over the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and Travon Walker's performance was a big reason why. The 6-foot-5, 272 pounder clocked an official time of 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash and further made his case to be a top edge rusher alongside Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Todd McShay believes.
NFL

