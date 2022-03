Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has revealed he is personally helping footballers trying to leave Ukraine and called for an end to the “madness” of Russia’s invasion of the country.Earlier this week, European football’s governing body expelled Russian clubs and national teams from all competitions having already relocated this year’s Champions League final from St Petersburg.Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, the 54-year-old explained some of the other work taking place behind the scenes.Ceferin said from Uefa’s headquarters in Switzerland: “I was on the phone for 48 hours with players and coaches, foreign players and coaches, to help...

UEFA ・ 5 HOURS AGO