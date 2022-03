John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 Mobil 1 team head to Las Vegas for the first 1.5-mile race of the 2022 season. After two stage wins and a 24th-place finish at Daytona in the season opener, Nemechek is currently tied for sixth in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings with his Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) teammate Chandler Smith. In the 2021 spring event at Las Vegas, Nemechek beat out driver-owner Kyle Busch for his first win with KBM. In the five events that Busch competed in last season, Nemechek won three of them and Busch won twice. In all three of Nemechek’s victories, Busch finished in the runner-up position.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO