Domino’s Pizza CEO Allison to retire, operations chief to take over

Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ, +0.37% shares sank 8.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the pizza delivery company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that missed Street expectations. Domino's posted net income of $155.7 million, or $4.25 per share, up from $151.9 million, or $3.85 per share, last year. Revenue of $1.343 billion was down from $1.357 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $4.28 and revenue of $1.383 billion. U.S. same-store sales growth was 1%, and international same-store sales growth was 1.8%. The FactSet consensus was for U.S. same-store sales growth of 2.9% and international same-store sales growth of 6.6%. Domino's also announced that Chief Executive Ritch Allison will retire. He will serve as CEO until April 30, 2022 and will remain on the board until the shareholders meeting on April 26. Allison will continue in an advisory capacity until July 15. The board has appointed Russell Weiner, currently chief operating officer, as Allison's successor, effective May 1. Weiner has been COO and president of Domino's U.S. since July 2020. Domino's has also named Sandeep Reddy as chief financial officer, effective April 1. He's currently the CFO of Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO