ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Boxer Jose Ramirez surprises Fresno cancer patient fighting for her life

By Mederios Babb
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2mIP_0eSIlCpm00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Monday, professional boxer Jose Ramirez surprised a Fresno woman who is fighting for her life.

Boxing fanatic Jessica Davis was diagnosed with stage four uterus cancer in September. Ahead of his fight this week at the Save Mart Center, Ramirez made a stop at Davis’ house to surprise her.

“This wonderful surprise today makes me feel really good,” said Davis. “And like there are people out there that support me.”

“How are you Jessica?” questioned Ramirez after he rang the doorbell and walked through the door.

Davis sprung up from the couch to hug Ramirez.

“You are a true warrior, a true fighter,” said Ramirez. “You make what I do seem very very easy.”

Davis’ cancer has spread to her lungs since her initial diagnosis. Despite the grueling treatments, Davis has never lost her smile.

“They are the true fighters in this world and they inspire many people,” said Ramirez.

Inspired by her strength, Ramirez handed Davis a Champion belt and signed items including a banner to keep her spirits high.

“I just told her to keep fighting,” said Ramirez when asked what he wrote on the banner.

“I feel like a champion already!” exclaimed Davis.

Davis thanks Ramirez for the support. She said it is the support, especially from her husband Mark who set u the surprise, that keeps her going.

“I feel the love out there and that is what I think keeps me going,” she said. “I believe in the power of prayer and I feel that and that is what keeps me strong and motivated to keep going.”

Ramirez said Davis is his motivation this Friday as he steps into the ring at the Save Mart Center. $1 from every ticket sale will go towards Davis’s medical bills.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: March 6th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On March 6th, 2004, the Fresno State men’s basketball team played its last game of the regular season and more than 14,000 people showed up for it. The Bulldogs hosted Hawai’i on Senior Day in front of 14,222 fans. The Save Mart Center had only been open for a few months […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Coach says Buchanan’s girls soccer team faced ‘blatant racism’ during championship game

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The head coach of the Buchanan High School’s girls soccer team says her players were the target of ‘blatant racism’ during a regional championship game over the weekend. Head coach Jasara Gillette says the incident happened while the team was playing Oak Ridge High School in the Division 1 NorCal […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Bullard and Clovis North boys, Memorial and Porterville girls win regional semifinal games

The state high school basketball playoffs continued on Saturday with regional semifinal games throughout California. Four valley teams won, keeping alive their quest to win a state championship. Open Division (Boys):#3 Modesto Christian 48, #2 Clovis West 44 Division I (Boys):#13 Clovis North 64, #1 Sacred Heart Prep 58 Division III (Boys):#11 Bullard 60, #2 […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno remembers loss of a ‘tremendous’ Hmong leader

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular Hmong leader in Fresno passed away this week. Nhia Long Vang died early in the morning on March 2. According to Cher Vang, vice-president of the Special Guerrilla Unit (SGU) Veterans chapter in Fresno, Nhia Long Vang was a former Major and was recruited to help the U.S. government […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Davis
YourCentralValley.com

Tom Seaver Memorial Highway signage unveiled in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The official signage for ‘Tom Seaver Memorial Highway’ was unveiled on Friday at Chukchansi Park. The signage pays honor to Fresno native, Hall of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver. Seaver passed away in 2020. The new signage is meant to honor Seaver’s life and legacy. The signs will be installed on Highway 41 […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Boxing#Combat#The Save Mart Center
YourCentralValley.com

REVEALED: Castro’s pay in CSU Chancellor resignation

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The former chancellor of the California State University system Joseph Castro will continue to be paid by the CSU system after resigning from the top job last month. The details are revealed in a settlement agreement forged between the Board of the Trustees and the former Fresno State University president. […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

This construction device is known as a ‘Fresno’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A device that began its life in Fresno County is now the foundation of almost all modern construction projects. According to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the Fresno Scraper dates back to 1883 when a Scottish immigrant by the name of James Porteous came up with a device that was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy