Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Reebok and the Eames Office have collaborated yet again, and just like their inaugural sneaker drop, the latest pairing will include two new iterations of the Club C. After delivering their first drop with the two-shoe “Monotone Pack” in October, the sportswear company announced that the second footwear release from the Eames Office is dropping before month’s end with the release of the “Dot Pattern” and “Composition” colorways. The first pair sports a brown-based color...

APPAREL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO