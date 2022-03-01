ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

The 7:15 Second Date Update – He Got The ‘Boot’

By Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
995qyk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy called us up to tell us about his date with Paige...

995qyk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
extratv

‘Wings’ Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54

“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
TV SERIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Taye Diggs Dishes on How He and Rumored Girlfriend Apryl Jones Met (EXCLUSIVE)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Taye Diggs’ TikTok is a national treasure that must be protected at all costs. In December 2021, the All American actor joined the social media platform and unintentionally set the internet ablaze. Only weeks later, Taye had more than 1 million followers and counting — which he says is thanks to Love and Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones. When Apryl made her debut on Taye’s TikTok, the could-be couple sparked dating rumors.
HIP HOP
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion returns to social media to reveal sadness in emotional statement

Celine Dion has been rather silent on social media since cancelling the remaining shows of her tour due to health reasons. The singer has briefly returned at times to mark special occasions, such as her son René-Charles's 21st birthday and Valentine's Day – but on Monday she shared a very emotional statement in support of the people of Ukraine.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Usher Confesses He Wished He Dated Aaliyah

Usher revealed in a recent interview with Daily Pop that he regrets never starting a relationship with Aaliyah. “Somebody that I was really good friends with that I wish I would have taken more serious, [because] she was a really close friend of mine for a small amount of time, and then we just kind of disconnected — it was Aaliyah,” the Confessions singer recalled. The pair hung out frequently, but their relationship didn’t flourish into anything more than friends. “We didn’t get around to it, we kinda talked but didn’t do it,” he continued.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy