ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Canada’s Scotiabank, BMO join rivals in beating profit expectations

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) and Bank of Montreal (BMO) joined their Canadian rivals in beating analysts’ expectations for first-quarter profits on Tuesday. Scotiabank benefitted from domestic banking strength, particularly a recovery in business lending, while BMO saw a surge in capital markets profits,...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
Reuters

Canada's Loblaw beats estimates for quarterly revenue

(Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for groceries and other essential items stayed strong. The pandemic-led trend of cooking at home has sustained even as COVID curbs have eased, continuing to help sales at grocery stores that benefited during last year’s lockdowns.
MARKETS
Shropshire Star

Serco's annual profit beats market expectations

Outsourcing group Serco has beat analysts' expectations and posted a 40 per cent surge in annual profit. Serco, which runs leisure centres in Shropshire and operates waste services in Sandwell, was boosted by coronavirus-related contracts, acquisitions and a recovery in leisure and transport contracts. The company, one of the suppliers...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
International Business Times

Canada's CIBC, National Bank Profits Beat Estimates On Lending, Markets Units

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and National Bank of Canada both comfortably beat analysts' estimates for quarterly earnings on Friday, driven by loan and fee growth, as well as strength in their capital markets businesses. The lenders join Royal Bank of Canada in posting positive earnings surprises in a...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotiabank#Bmo#Royal Bank Of Canada#National Bank Of Canada#Reuters#Bank Of Nova Scotia#Bank Of Montreal#Toronto Dominion Bank#Ptpp
MarketWatch

Expeditors stock surges after profit more than doubles, beats expectations by wide margin

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. EXPD, -2.59% shot up 3.6% in premarket trading after the provider of airfreight, ocean freight and customers brokerage services reported big fourth-quarter profit and revenue beats, but also announced a cyberattack that forced a shutdown of most of its operating systems. Net income more than doubled to $454.0 million, or $2.66 a share, from $199.5 million, or $1.16 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus of earnings per share was $2.10. Revenue jumped 81.0% to $5.40 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $4.43 billion. Cost of transportation and other expenses hiked up 87.1% to $4.03 billion, as salaries and other operating expenses increased 36.4%. The company cautioned that if demand and rates return to pre-pandemic levels then revenue and income are likely to decline from record highs seen in 2021. Separately, the company said it determined on Feb. 20 that it was subject of a targeted cyberattack, leading it to shut down most of its global operating systems. The company said "the situation is evolving," and said it could have a material effect on its business depending on the length of the shutdown. The stock has dropped 18.3% over the past three months through Friday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Are Vale's Q4 results set to beat expectations?

Vale (NYSE:VALE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.9B. Vale reported a Q420 net income of $739M, swinging from a $1.6B loss in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA nearly doubled to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Food prices hit record high in February, U.N. agency says

ROME (Reuters) - World food prices hit a record high in February, jumping 24.1% year-on-year, led by a surge in vegetable oils and dairy products, the U.N. food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy