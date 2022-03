Major League Baseball's opening day is once again a moving target. This time, however, it's not because of COVID-19. MLB has canceled the first two series of the 2022 season, including opening day, because team owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) failed to come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) by Tuesday's MLB-imposed deadline. After a marathon nine straight days of talks, the MLBPA unanimously rejected the owners' latest offer on the employment contract on March 1.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO