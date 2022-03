Los Altos High School hosted its 17th annual STEAM Week earlier this month, with other 20 professionals speaking to students on a range of topics. According to organizers, the event aims to inspire students and help them see themselves using science, technology, engineering, arts and math in their lives. The goal is to both excite those who are already interested in pursuing a career in these fields and also to reach students who may not have considered them.

LOS ALTOS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO