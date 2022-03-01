ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man riding scooter dies after colliding with box truck in the Bronx

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 2 days ago
Man riding scooter dies after colliding with box truck in the Bronx

A 32-year-old man riding a scooter in the Bronx died died after he crashed into a turning box truck, police said Tuesday.

Wayne Vega was heading east on Food Center Drive on a Dualtron Ultra scooter when his slammed into a turning Hino box truck near the Hunts Point Coop Market about 6:15 a.m. Monday, cops said.

Medics rushed Vega to Lincoln Hospital but he could not be saved. He lived in East Harlem, according to police.

The truck driver was heading towards Vega and turning into his lane when the crash occurred.

The driver was not hurt and remained at the scene. No charges were immediately filed.

Guest
1d ago

So many more will die. They fly down city streets with no care in the world about pedestrians. They ride like they have nine lives. Trying to outrun cars. They have no insurance so if they hit me after I survived three spine surgeries I will not be compensated. Look I am sorry for the family that took a loss. Sleep in peace. However, those riding scooters need to humble themselves. I believe we will have more deaths from scooter incidents and pedestrians.

MTA chair wants power to ban repeat offenders from NYC subway, compares transit crime to drunk driving

MTA chairman Janno Lieber wants the authority to ban repeat offenders from the subway, including the homeless man accused of smearing a stranger’s face with his feces last month on a Bronx train platform. “I do not understand why the MTA cannot ban people, like that guy who had three priors of attacks in the subway system, from using our system,” Lieber said during an event hosted by NYU’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Former TSA agent charged with smuggling fake meth through Los Angeles airport

An undercover sting operation has landed a high-flying former Transportation Security Administration employee behind bars. Former TSA agent Michael Williams, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempting to distribute methamphetamine after being caught smuggling fake drugs past security checkpoints at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Department of ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
