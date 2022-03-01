Who Should Chris Brown Do A Verzuz With? | RSMS

Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently fired off some shots at a large number of his fellow hip-hop superstars, calling out Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, 21 Savage, and more on his latest single, "I Hate YoungBoy." The song was a direct response to Lil Durk's new song, "AHHH HA," which was released from his forthcoming studio album, 7220. The track included a few lines that were obviously directed at YoungBoy, prompting a response from the rapper within a few hours.
