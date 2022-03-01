Who Should Chris Brown Do A Verzuz With? | RSMS

Chris Brown is back under the microscope after new reports allege that he was involved in not one but two separate battery cases in Miami. In a report published by NBC 6 South Florida on Wednesday, February 16, the "Iffy" singer was confirmed to be the person named in a recent police report from an unidentified woman who alleges that Brown shoved one of his fingers in her mouth that reportedly had a white powdery, substance on it. According to the police report, the woman and her friend were invited to the singer's suite at a Miami Beach hotel in 2020. The woman reportedly blacked out for several ours and eventually woke up in the suite without her phone or her friend.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO