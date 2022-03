When people buy products made by Kenai-based Red Run Cannabis Company, they can be forgiven for thinking that the business’s name was inspired by the famous salmon runs that surge into the peninsula’s rivers every summer. And to a certain extent they’re right. According to Red Run’s president Marc Theiler, however, “there’s quite a bit more to it than most people might think on the surface of things.”

KENAI, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO