NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Make Unexpected Pick at No. 4

By Nick Crain
 6 days ago

With just over a month remaining in the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are at the bottom of the NBA standings. While they’re winning games here and there as the young talent on the roster develops, the ultimate outcome of this season is about where the Thunder draft this summer.

Over the final weeks of the season, each game will have a major impact on lottery odds and what pick Oklahoma City lands in the top ten.

Even if they don’t land one of the top picks, there’s talent throughout the lottery that could pan out to be a franchise cornerstone.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. Their projection has the Thunder selecting a physical big that could dominate the paint in OKC for years to come.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdVKl_0eSIaYpT00
James Snook / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNZCq_0eSIaYpT00
[Theo John]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6zB9_0eSIaYpT00
Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xSuf_0eSIaYpT00
Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWzv2_0eSIaYpT00
Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMiJD_0eSIaYpT00
Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5BN4_0eSIaYpT00
Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports

8. Indiana Pacers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIvkr_0eSIaYpT00
Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egxYy_0eSIaYpT00
Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLN3E_0eSIaYpT00
Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IiYt_0eSIaYpT00
Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6vht_0eSIaYpT00
Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpgsp_0eSIaYpT00
Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ME5E9_0eSIaYpT00
Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports

The center position is something the Thunder will have to address in the near future. While Duren isn’t projected to be the best big in this class, he’s got the upside to be a quality starting center on both ends of the floor at the NBA level.

