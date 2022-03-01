Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2022 Collections From Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week is underway, and it’s pulling out all the stops. This fall-winter season, we saw Blumarine’s surprise rendition of y2k-gone-emo, a reimagining of Diesel by creative director Glenn Martens, and Fendi’s contrast of hard versus soft in layers of textiles. Meanwhile, Prada delivered on all fronts, from style to talent. Hunter Schafer, Kaia Gerber, and a newly redheaded Kendall Jenner shared a runway that is somehow convincing us that the simple ribbed tank top will be it next season. (This one has the triangular Prada stamp and—what can we say?—we’re a sucker for a logo). And then there's Moschino, who time and time again, reminds us that camp is not just an exhibit theme, it's a lifestyle. This season, it's complete with gowns with built-in harps and dresses that remind us of both Lumiere and Cogsworth from Beauty and. the Beast.

