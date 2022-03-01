ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avril Lavigne, Maren Morris, Alicia Keys to Appear in iHeartRadio-SeeHer's International Women's Day Event

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Avril Lavigne , Maren Morris , Alicia Keys and other artists will appear in “iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture,” a celebration on the radio network taking place on International Women’s Day on March 8.

The event will highlight successful and influential artists in music during a live one-hour special that will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages on March 8 at 8 p.m. ET (available on demand through March 14).

iHeartMedia is the largest radio network in the U.S. and SeeHer is a global movement that aims to eliminate gender bias in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment.

According to the announcement, the event will explore the lives of these three leading female artists and others — from their girlhood dreams and the mentors who inspired them, to achieving those goals and becoming leaders and role models for future generations. The special will share how these artists are using their music platform and social media presence to activate and encourage other women and will explore that while their experiences may come from their lives in the music industry, the challenges they face are universal.

To kick off the celebration, beginning today, March 1, iHeartMedia will launch an eight-day countdown to International Women’s Day across 600 iHeartMedia broadcast stations in every format, on social media platforms and on iHeartRadio’s biggest podcasts. The weeklong countdown will culminate on March 8, when women will be featured throughout the day on popular iHeartMedia radio shows, having conversations about equality, inclusion and inspiration and sharing steps everyone can take to help more women be heard. That evening, from 5 – 6 p.m. local time, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations will also devote the hour to playing the biggest hits and new music from today’s female artists and offer special playlists on the iHeartRadio App.

“More women need to feel seen, heard and represented in media, music, and culture today – which is why we’re excited to partner with SeeHer on International Women’s Day and beyond to share the wins and celebrate what’s possible, in order to inspire a generation of young women to follow their dreams,” said iHeart EVP Gayle Troberman.

“Music has the ability to inspire people and that’s why SeeHer Hear Her, a key initiative in the SeeHer movement, is striving to eliminate gender bias in the music industry and increase the percentage of women in front of and behind the mic,” added Jeannine Shao Collins, president of SeeHer.

Listeners can join in on the conversation online by using #iHeartWomensDay and #SeeHer throughout the day and during the one-hour special on March 8. For more information on “iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture” visit iheartradio.com/womensday .

In addition, iHeartMedia and Seneca Women today are launching “ Seneca Women to Hear: The Search For the Next Great Female Podcasters,” which will kick off the search for the next 10 breakout female podcast stars. The search will be highlighted during iHeartRadio’s SeeHer Hear Her celebration on March 8 with a special appearance from singer, author and host of “Checking In” podcast, Michelle Williams. Ten winners will be awarded top-of-the-line audio equipment and six weeks of specialized training at the Seneca Women Podcast Academy, followed by their own shows on the Seneca Women Podcast Network on iHeartMedia. P&G and The Card by Seneca Women, powered by Mastercard and Deserve, are proud sponsors of “Seneca Women to Hear: The Search for the Next Great Female Podcasters.” For more information on “Seneca Women to Hear: The Search for the Next Great Female Podcasters” and to enter, visit SenecaWomen.com .

