ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Web3 Creator Company DNABlock Raises $7M in Second Seed Funding Round

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIheT_0eSIa5Yt00

DNABlock, a company specializing in tools for Web3 creators, has raised $7 million in a second seed funding round led by Sfermion, Solana Ventures, Animoca Brands and Non-Fungible Labs.

The funding round comes after DNABlock raised $1.2 million in September for its 3D avatar technology, called “Replikant,” that allows creators to design and mint NFTs of realistic avatars. As part of the latest funding round, Scott Broock, formerly a VR executive at YouTube and the evp of digital strategy at the NBCUniversal-owned animation studio Illumination ( Despicable Me, Sing ) has joined DNABlock as a chief strategy officer. DNABlock will also launch a creator studio in LA for talent in the NFT space.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“We want people to feel something when they see their characters and NFTs come to life through Replikant,” DNABlock co-founder and CEO Anthony Kelani said in a statement. “I’m particularly excited that this will surface a new generation of stars from a much more diverse roster of creatives than we’ve seen from legacy media.”

Other participants in the latest funding round include SoftBank Group’s SB Opportunity Fund, LD Capital, Haobo Zhao, CMT Digital, Gaingels, RareBreed, Alumni Ventures, Diverse Angels, Fenwick and West, Figure 8 Investments and Bill Silva. Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda and Spacecadet Ventures were investors in the September funding round.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga to Join Billy Porter, Eric McCormack, David Furnish in Hosting Elton John’s Oscar Party

Lady Gaga has plans on Oscar night. The House of Gucci star, who picked up numerous nominations this awards season playing villain Patrizia Gucci in the Ridley Scott-directed pic, will join Billy Porter and Eric McCormack in co-hosting the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party alongside John’s partner, David Furnish. They will share the stage with Brandi Carlile, who has been booked to perform at the event, held in West Hollywood and happening during the Oscar telecast on March 27.More from The Hollywood ReporterFeinberg Forecast: The State of the Oscar Race Entering MarchOscars' TV Ratings Headache Turns...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Elliott “Didn’t Like” ‘Power of the Dog,’ Calls Out “Cowboys Running Around in Chaps and No Shirts”

Sam Elliott, the celebrated actor most recently known for his Oscar-nominated work in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born and the Yellowstone prequel series 1883, didn’t shy away from voicing his strong dislike of The Power of the Dog on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. Speaking with Maron, Elliott blasted the Netflix Oscar frontrunner, first calling the Jane Campion film a “piece of shit” after Maron brought it up, which prompted the host to ask if Elliott liked the movie.More from The Hollywood ReporterSAG Awards Snubs: Top Nominees 'House of Gucci,' 'The Power of the Dog' Shut Out'1883' Producer Explains...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

John Cho’s ‘Troublemaker’ Wants to Offer a Deeper Understanding of the L.A. Uprising

It was a Tuesday morning in February and John Cho was listening to a podcast as he exercised. He’d selected an episode detailing the night former President Donald Trump posed with a Bible for a “photo op” in front of the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. To get the picture, U.S. Park Police deployed rubber bullets, shields and chemical irritants like pepper spray, forcefully removing protestors from nearby Lafayette Park.More from The Hollywood ReporterSarah Jessica Parker Teams With Zando to Launch New Book Publishing ImprintLeonard Nimoy's Children and William Shatner Pay Tribute to Legend, Noting It's Been 7 Years...
CELEBRITIES
pymnts

Transport SaaS Startup Freterium Raises $4M in Seed Funding

Freterium, a Morocco-based transport management software provider, has raised $4 million in seed funding, the trucking logistics tech startup announced in a Thursday (Feb. 17) press release. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company was launched two years ago, and its transportation management software product is designed to connect shippers with their logistics...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Lin
Person
Mike Shinoda
freightwaves.com

AxleHire founder sets sights on LTL with new company, seed funding

Daniel Sokolovsky has a Forrest Gump-like penchant for being wherever the action is in the world of delivery. In 2013, around the time of the rise of food delivery platforms like Uber Eats and DoorDash, Sokolovsky was heading up his own food delivery business, Berkeley Delivers, near his alma mater, the University of California, Berkeley.
BERKELEY, CA
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Seed company receives $5M investment from NYC hedge fund

S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) has received a $5 million investment from MFP Partners LP, a hedge fund based in New York City. The proceeds come from the sale of 1,695 shares of Series B stock and 559,350 warrant shares that can be exercised in six months and will expire in five years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entrepreneur

RetainIQ Raises $2.3 Million In Seed Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. RetainIQ, a leading e-commerce marketing company, has raised $2.3 million in a Seed round led by venture capital firm Accel Partners. The funding round also saw the participation of VC firm Hauz Khas Ventures, London-based private equity firm Creator Collective...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seed Funding#Softbank Group#Web3 Creator Company#Animoca Brands#Non Fungible Labs#Vr#Nbcuniversal#Nft#Dnablock Co Founder#Sb Opportunity Fund#Ld Capital#Gaingels#Alumni Ventures#Diverse Angels#Spacecadet Ventures
Entrepreneur

CertifyMe Raises Undisclosed Amount In Seed Funding Round Led By Callapina Capital

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. CertifyMe on Tuesday announced to have raised an undisclosed amount of seed fund led by Callapina Capital, an investment firm founded by Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and MD of Hurun India and Vinod Jose, partner of Konglo Ventures, along with other individual investors. The funds will be utilised to expand CertifyMe’s range of SaaS products in the digital credentials space besides investments in venturing into new domains such as e-commerce, luxury and HRtech.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Fundfina Raises $1.3 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Fundfina, a B2B2B embedded financing platform for enterprises and MSMEs, has raised $1.3 million in its Seed round. The round saw participation from LetsVenture AIF Syndicate led by Pratekk Agarwaal, Prolific Investor and former CBO BharatPe, Telama Investment, NAFA Capital,...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Kuhoo Raises $20 Million Seed Fund from West Bridge

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Student loan fintech company, Kuhoo, has raised $ 20 million seed fund from West Bridge Capital. The startup aims to provide online loans to students aspiring to study in universities both in India and abroad. Kuhoo is the first student...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Tim Roth and Alex Essoe Board ‘Stealing McCloud’ Heist Drama (Exclusive)

Tim Roth and Alex Essoe have boarded director Logan Yuzna’s Stealing McCloud heist adventure drama. Roth will play the titular character, Marc McCloud, who is inspired by John McAfee, the controversial software mogul who was found dead in a Spanish prison cell in 2021. Essoe will play a friend of McCloud who, after the eccentric billionaire tech titan is arrested in Europe on tax evasion charges, assembles a group of friends to help him escape to freedom. More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Film Festival to Ban Russian Delegations Unless War Ends in Manner Satisfactory to Ukrainian PeopleSpaceX Astronaut Hayley Arceneaux Signs...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Avatar
The Hollywood Reporter

Lindsay Lohan, Netflix Team for Two Movies

Lindsay Lohan is putting down roots at Netflix. The actress will partner on two new features for the streaming service. That’s in addition to her upcoming role in holiday rom-com feature Falling for Christmas, which is due to premiere later this year as a part of Netflix’s robust holiday romance feature offerings a la Princess Switch and A Christmas Prince.More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Reynolds and 'Adam Project' Team on Releasing Netflix Film Amid Ukrainian CrisisDisney+ Retools Parental Controls With Addition of Netflix Marvel ProgramsUTA Ventures, Bertelsmann Among Investors in $10M Funding Round for Analytics Firm Antenna Data In Falling for Christmas,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Former WB Games Execs Launch Developer and Publisher Fortis

A group of games industry veterans have founded developer and publisher Fortis, which has a mission to create meaningful social experiences through interactive entertainment. Fortis’ founding team includes president Steven Chiang, whose background includes executive positions at WB Games, EA and Zynga; and chief operating officer Shawn Foust, a fellow former WB Games exec. Designer Calvin Lau will serve as chief product officer.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Buys 'Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales' Game Studio Next Games for $72MGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and MoreCancer Survivor's Indie Game 'Harlow' Set for PC...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Veronica Carlson, Actress in Hammer Horror Movies, Dies at 77

Veronica Carlson, the British actress who starred for Hammer Films opposite Christopher Lee in Dracula Has Risen From the Grave and alongside Peter Cushing in Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed, has died. She was 77. Carlson died Sunday of natural causes at her home in Bluffton, South Carolina, her daughter, Carly Love, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterGerry Weber, Former Top Executive at Warner Home Video, Dies at 86Ralph Ahn, Actor on 'New Girl,' Dies at 95Alice Koh, Executive Producer of Documentaries, Dies at 51 To complete a trilogy at Hammer, Carlson starred with Ralph Bates, Kate O’Mara and future Darth...
CELEBRITIES
Entrepreneur

Strawcture Eco Raises $375,000 In Seed Funding Round Led By Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations And Brigade REAP

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sustainable construction startup, Strawcture Eco, on Thursday announced to have raised $375,000 in seed round led by Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations and Brigade REAP. The investment round also saw participation from Rahul Talwar and HNIs. “We are a building...
ADVOCACY
The Hollywood Reporter

Naya Rivera’s Family Settles Wrongful Death Suit Against Ventura County

Naya Rivera’s family has reached a settlement with Ventura County in a wrongful death lawsuit filed following her 2020 drowning in a Southern California lake. The Glee star, who was 33 at the time of her death, drowned while boating on Lake Piru in July 2020. Ryan Dorsey in November 2020 filed a wrongful death and emotional distress lawsuit against the county on behalf of their then-4-year-old son, Josey, who was on the water with her that day. The suit claimed the county, United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management failed to warn visitors of the dangers of the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

“The Only Musical I Could Ever Contemplate Reimagining”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With Steven Spielberg and the ‘West Side Story’ Team

Steven Spielberg is known for his ambitious film endeavors, and with 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story, he may have completed his most audacious project to date: successfully reimagining a best picture winner and one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time. THR’s Scott Feinberg moderated a conversation between Spielberg, producer Kristie Macosko Krieger, writer Tony Kushner, executive producer and castmember Rita Moreno, and supporting actress Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose for THR Presents, powered by Vision Media.  Spielberg had been wanting to make a musical since the inception of his career, but wanted to be sure he could get...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Channing Tatum, Lionsgate Team for Live ‘Step Up’ Dance Show

Channing Tatum is bringing his best footwork to Lionsgate. After the road comedy Dog and the Magic Mike Live touring show, Tatum’s Free Association is launching a new live entertainment division, FA Live. The first project will be partnering with Lionsgate on a live dance show inspired by the film franchise Step Up, which with its four sequels after the 2006 original film grossed over $650 million at the worldwide box office and launched a streaming series, currently in its third season, on Starz.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Uncharted,' 'Dog' Lead Quiet Weekend as 'Studio 666' FlopsBox Office: 'Uncharted' Finds...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

NATPE Bans Russian Companies From TV Market, Joins Industry Boycott

U.S. television industry group NATPE has joined the growing ranks of film and television companies boycotting Russia over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. In a statement Tuesday, NATPE said it would ban all Russian companies from its upcoming international television trade fair, set to be held in Budapest, Hungary, from June 27-30.More from The Hollywood ReporterSnap Suspends Advertising in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine in Response to SanctionsBBC, ITV and All3Media Stop Licensing Content to Russia'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says He's Made It to Poland After Fleeing Ukraine “The Ukrainian people have our full support over the barbaric and horrific...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy