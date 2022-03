It’s been a long, arduous road since Major League Baseball first locked out the players in early December. At nigh-countless times, it felt like the owners and the union were so exhausted with each other that Opening Day was sure to be delayed and the only question was for how long. There was some hope very late on Monday night that an agreement was possible with talks about a 12-team playoff in tentative agreement, but it now seems like it was all an ownership-induced leak with optimism and public pressure being the designed goal. MLB pushing its own deadline from midnight to 5pm today turned out to be a stay of execution.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO