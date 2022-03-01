ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton are handed an APOLOGY from the Premier League, as refs' chief Mike Riley calls Frank Lampard to say sorry for denying them a penalty against Man City after a string of other questionable calls

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Referees chief Mike Riley has apologised to Everton chairman Bill Kenwright and boss Frank Lampard after they were denied a penalty at the weekend.

The Toffees were left furious after their 1-0 defeat at home by Manchester City on Saturday when midfielder Rodri appeared to escape an apparent handball call, with both the on-field officials and VAR deciding not to penalise the infringement.

Reports on Monday claimed Everton lodged a formal complaint, while also asking for an apology for Lampard and his squad in the wake of the controversy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laFnn_0eSIWz6c00
Bill Kenwright (left) and Frank Lampard (centre) have reportedly received apologies after Everton were denied a penalty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coqb6_0eSIWz6c00
Man City midfielder Rodri handled the ball, but the referee nor VAR penalised the infringement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0Eg1_0eSIWz6c00
But the club have now received an apology from PGMOL chief Mike Riley over the incident

But now Riley - the general manager of the Professional Game Match Official Limited - has personally called the club to apologise for his organisation's shortcomings on Merseyside.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Everton's chief executive officer, had also expressed 'grave concerns' over the standard of the refereeing in other Everton matches this season, according to The Athletic.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey escaped with just a yellow card for a heavy challenge from behind on Anthony Gordon during Everton's 3-1 defeat at St James Park' last month.

Lampard said after the game: 'It wasn't a nice challenge. It's not worth reflecting too much on it. It's somewhere around a red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvPgB_0eSIWz6c00
Everton were also unhappy with Jonjo Shelvey's strong challenge on Anthony Gordon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nrfuq_0eSIWz6c00
The Toffees were also unhappy Southampton's Oriol Romeu escaped a penalty appeal

'It was definitely an endangering the safety of a player tackle and that's normally the parameter they go by.'

The Toffees were also thought to be enraged by the call not to award a penalty against Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu for a handball in their 2-0 defeat at St Mary's 10 days ago.

Forward Richarlison also had a penalty overturned against Tottenham in November, which came during the ill-fated tenure of Lampard's predecessor Rafael Benitez.

But the final decision in the Rodri handball appeal incident prevented Everton from having the chance to equalise just a few minutes after Phil Foden had broken the deadlock for the visitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZoMU_0eSIWz6c00
Richarlison also had a penalty overturned by VAR during the tenure of Rafael Benitez

During the incident, Rodri appeared to control the ball with his arm, with the contact coming below the so-called 't-shirt' line.

This is the rule the top-flight introduced to attempt to provide clarity over handball decisions - although referee Paul Tierney did not spot the moment of contact.

The decision went back to the VAR hub at Stockley Park, but Kavanagh decided the handball was not worthy of another look by Tierney on the pitchside monitor.

After the game, Lampard accused VAR official Kavanagh of 'incompetence at best'.

In an explosive outburst, the ex-Chelsea boss said: 'We've lost a point by a professional who can't do his job right,' Lampard said. 'It's incompetence at best. At worst, who knows?

'That's Chris Kavanagh. It's completely on Chris. The referee [Paul Tierney] on the day knows it was a penalty. [But] he couldn't see it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtkac_0eSIWz6c00
The hosts furiously appealed for a penalty to be awarded, and later aired their grievances
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fuVe_0eSIWz6c00
A large message was displayed on the screen at Goodison Park to confirm the decision

'The decision is incredible, incredible that loses us the opportunity to get what we deserved. It wouldn't have needed more than five seconds to know it was a penalty. He should have told the referee to give it or to look at it.

'They have not given that as a penalty when it strikes him on the arm, in an unnatural position. I have a three-year-old daughter at home who could tell you that was a penalty.'

Everton's defeat and Burnley's draw at Crystal Palace means the Toffees are now sat just one point above the relegation zone.

They will be distracted from such concerns in midweek when they face National League outfit Boreham Wood in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday, before returning to top-flight action on Monday at Tottenham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NMVKR_0eSIWz6c00
Lampard (left) was furious and described the handball decision as 'incompetent at best'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chelsea for £3billion? That's dumb money! The scale of Blues owner Roman Abramovich's task to sell off his trophy asset is laid bare by Britain's richest man

When Petr Cech gathered Chelsea's first-team squad together in the gym at the Cobham training ground on Thursday, his message was unequivocal: nothing changes, not in the short term, nor in the medium term. 'We know what our targets are,' said Cech. 'Don't be anxious. Don't listen to outside voices....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Frank Lampard's classy text to Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard to congratulate the non-league club on their FA Cup exploits, before knocking them out with a 2-0 win for Everton at Goodison Park

Frank Lampard showed his class by sending Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard a text message congratulating the non-league club on their FA Cup exploits. The message dropped the day after Boreham Wood dumped Championship club Bournemouth out at the fourth round stage to set up a trip to Everton. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United stars left SHOCKED by Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel no-show with Red Devils' talismanic top scorer ruled OUT of clash against arch-rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium with injury

Manchester United's stars have been left stunned after Cristiano Ronaldo failed to report to their team hotel ahead of their clash against Manchester City. Ronaldo 37, has been ruled out of the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday through injury. The Portugal international was not part of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oriol Romeu
Person
Jonjo Shelvey
Person
Mike Riley
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Phil Foden
Daily Mail

Barcelona pip Real Madrid to the 'next Pedri' after signing teenage sensation Pablo Torre from Racing Santander and insert €100MILLION release clause in his contract

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of teenage sensation Pablo Torre from Racing Santander, beating arch-rivals Real Madrid to the youngsters' signature. Torre, 18, has been dubbed the 'next Pedri', despite being the same age as the current Barca and Spain international. The Catalan giants completed the deal for an initial...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Everton manager Frank Lampard is 'NOT expecting a good reception' ahead of Tottenham trip... but Chelsea legend admits ex-Arsenal defender and Toffees assistant coach Ashley Cole is bracing himself for 'WORSE'

Everton manager Frank Lampard does not expect a friendly welcome from Tottenham's fans as a former Chelsea player - but he believes it will be worse for assistant coach Ashley Cole. Rivalries will be renewed on Monday night when Lampard and former Arsenal defender Cole arrive in north London. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City show no sign of feeling the pressure in Premier League title race, as imperious Kevin De Bruyne helps them turn Manchester derby into a procession for the second time this season

And to think, this is a Manchester City team that were meant to be feeling the heat. Liverpool breathing down their necks as the Premier League title race hits the home straight and all that. Really? If this is City playing under pressure then their rivals have even less chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#The Premier League#Var#Merseyside#St James Park#Southampton#Tottenham
Daily Mail

'Can't even be mad at that': Watford's Cucho Hernandez scores 'one of the goals of the season' with incredible bicycle kick that leaves even Arsenal fans applauding... with Gary Lineker leading the praise for 'stunning' strike

Arsenal fans were left stunned after Watford's Cucho Hernandez scored 'one of the goals of the season' against them on Sunday. After Martin Odegaard had opened the scoring for the Gunners at Vicarage Road, the Colombian equalised just six minutes later with a sensational bicycle kick. As Kiko Femenia's cross...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It doesn't add up to me': Roy Keane suggests there's something more to Cristiano Ronaldo's absence against Man City than injury... after Ralf Rangnick insisted the Manchester United star missed out due to a 'problem with his hip flexor'

Roy Keane believes there's something more to Cristiano Ronaldo's absence in the Manchester derby. The Portuguese superstar has not made the trip to the Etihad Stadium, with manager Ralf Rangnick stating that he had some 'problems with his hip flexor again'. Ahead of Manchester United's clash with their local rivals,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Five or six should NEVER play for Manchester United again': Roy Keane fumes at Ralf Rangnick's 'shameful' flops after dismal second-half display against Man City, insisting 'they don't try hard enough'

Roy Keane has ripped into Manchester United in a furious rant following their crushing 4-1 defeat to local rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils gave City a run for their money in the first-half but collapsed in the second, seeming to give up after Riyad Mahrez had put Pep Guardiola's side 3-1 up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW BY TOM COLLOMOSSE: Carlos Corberan has transformed Huddersfield Town from relegation candidates to promotion hopefuls, and is now aiming to guide the Terriers to an FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool

Carlos Corberan names Oscar Wilde as one of his coaching inspirations and the Spaniard is looking at the stars as he tries to guide Huddersfield Town to an FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool. At just 38, Corberan is one of the brightest coaching prospects in the game. In his first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Daily Mail

Man City score FOUR in derby demolition of United as Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez net twice to move champions six points clear after Ralf Rangnick's side wilted in second half

Midway through the second half of what was becoming a deeply one-sided derby, Harry Maguire saw Kevin de Bruyne knock the ball beyond him by the touchline and brought the Manchester City player down with what could only be described as an extraordinarily reckless, deliberate and desperate challenge. It was,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jadon Sancho is 'improving every week' and is a 'big game player': Gary Lineker and Jude Bellingham praise England international for brilliant goal in Manchester derby

Gary Lineker and Jude Bellingham were full of praise for Jadon Sancho, after he temporarily drew Manchester United level against Manchester City. Trailing 1-0 to an early Kevin De Bruyne goal, United moved the ball quickly as they counterattacked at pace, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba combining brilliantly to set up Sancho on the left.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger says Bukayo Saka's penalty miss at Euro 2020 was 'GREAT for his career' after the England star played a key part in Arsenal's 3-2 win over Watford

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta claimed Bukayo Saka's penalty miss at Euro 2020 was 'great for his career' after the England international scored one goal and set up another in the 3-2 win at Watford. Saka provided the assist for Martin Odegaard's early opener at Vicarage Road, which was soon cancelled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Watford 2-3 Arsenal: Gunners survive a late scare to beat relegation strugglers and strengthen their grip on the top four... after brilliant goals from Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli had put Mikel Arteta's side in complete control

Mikel Arteta grumbled about defensive structure and lack of control, and a late scare will only enhance his feeling they are far from perfect but his Arsenal team continue to grow, and with them so does confidence that the Champions League is a realistic target. They simply had too much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Kevin De Bruyne pulled the strings as Manchester City toyed with United, but Victor Lindelof endured a torrid time in the derby and was at fault for both first-half goals

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice as Manchester City restored their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points with a 4-1 derby victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. De Bruyne put City ahead in the fifth minute, slotting home...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City and United join forces to display message of solidarity with Ukraine as players from both sides wear T-shirts carrying 'no war' message before Manchester derby

Manchester City and Manchester United joined forces on Sunday afternoon to deliver a message of solidarity to those affected by the war in Ukraine. City players emerged ahead of the Manchester derby at the Etihad wearing t-shirts carrying the Ukrainian flag with a message reading 'no war', while their cross-town rivals donned black t-shirts displaying the same statement.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Gary Neville slams 'EMBARRASSING' Manchester United during commentary for 'giving up and absolutely throwing the towel in' in the closing stages of their 4-1 derby defeat - with Man City having 92% possession in the final 15 minutes

Gary Neville lambasted Manchester United players for 'throwing the towel in' and delivering an embarrassing performance in a 4-1 defeat against City in the Manchester derby. Trailing to a Kevin De Bruyne goal after just five minutes, United rallied and eventually gained a foothold in the game, drawing level halfway through the first half courtesy of a brilliant finish by Jadon Sancho.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

307K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy