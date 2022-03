The Philadelphia 76ers have had an exciting last several weeks. The franchise got excited when superstar guard James Harden was initially acquired, as they salivated over the possible doors that had been opened with the franchise’s trade for the former league MVP. Then Philly fans got excited all over again when Harden made his highly anticipated debut for the Sixers coming out of the All-Star break. On Wednesday, Harden will make his home debut in front of the Philadelphia fans. Sixers legend Allen Iverson delivered a message to Harden ahead of the big moment.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO