Ja Morant went off vs. the San Antonio Spurs for a franchise-record 52 points on an impressive 22-30 from the field. The Memphis Grizzlies picked up the 105-118 victory and improved to a 43-20 record.

The 22-year old star keeps adding special performances to his breakout year, and NBA Twitter is loving it.

Check out some of the best tweets from Ja’s career night, including high praise from Allen Iverson.