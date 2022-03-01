ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

W.Va. lawmakers advance second bill about teaching on race

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGSk1_0eSIVk9A00
West Virginia State Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill that would prevent the teaching that any race, ethnicity or biological sex is superior to another in public K-12 schools and colleges and universities.

The “Anti-Racism Act of 2022” passed the Senate Education Committee and will now go before the full Senate.

The bill advanced after a similar proposal was halted in the House Judiciary Committee on Friday. Committee members decided they were not prepared to take action on the issue. They said it needs to be studied more over the coming months.

Similar legislation has advanced in other states and caused controversy and confusion about whether teaching on such things as the lingering effect of slavery are acceptable in public school classrooms. Eli Baumwell, the advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia, said Monday that the organization is opposed to such legislation because of concerns about limiting free speech and censorship in schools.

Baumwell said the bills are targeted to prevent a new kind of teaching in “anti-racism” that does not assert that any person should feel individual guilt or responsibility for current or historical inequalities, but that there are “systems built into the American legal framework that help to perpetuate disparities.”

“With a law like this, we’re not able to discuss these sorts of disparities,” he said. “And so that’s one of the huge concerns that we have, particularly when we look at creating a more equitable education system.”

Senate Bill 498 prevents the teaching in both public K-12 schools and colleges and universities that one race, ethnic group or biological sex is superior to another, that one group is “inherently racist, sexist or oppressive” and that people should be discriminated against or “receive adverse treatment” because of those identities.

It also includes a provision that says students should not be taught that a person’s moral character is determined by their race, ethnicity or biological sex, that a person should not be made to feel “discomfort, guilt or anguish” because of that identity and that “academic achievement, meritocracy, or traits such as hard work ethic are racist or sexist or were created by members of a particular race, ethnic group or biological sex to oppress” another.

It establishes a procedure for reporting complaints of such teachings in schools.

The now likely defunct House bill, dubbed “The Anti-Stereotyping Act” by its sponsors, dictated that public and charter schools can’t “promote, embrace, or endorse stereotypes” based on race, sex, ethnicity, religion or national origin. It said schools cannot compel students or staff to believe that “one race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior to another.”

The bill also stated that people of a certain identity should not be “blamed for actions committed in the past by other members” of the same identity.

The bill dictated that public and charter schools must disclose on their websites training, instructional or curricular materials “on all matters of nondiscrimination, diversity, equity, inclusion, race, ethnicity, sex, or bias.” The Senate bill does not require this.

During the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Monday, Washington, D.C.-based lawyer Todd Gaziano spoke in support of the bill on a video call with lawmakers. Gaziano is the chief of legal policy and strategic research and director for the Center for the Separation of Powers at the Pacific Legal Foundation, a libertarian public interest law firm. Gaziano, who is originally from Charleston, said he was at the West Virginia Capitol last week to speak in support of the similar House bill.

Gaziano said the bill does not prevent the teaching of historical facts about the difficult subjects in U.S. history.

“We want our students to feel discomfort about some historical injustices…but we want them to all feel guilty or discomfort from the historical wrongs that are committed,” he said. “We don’t want them, and it is prohibited to teach, that someone should feel guilt because of the student’s own race.”

Comments / 11

Related
Florida Phoenix

Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert eligible to run for reelection this year? According to the 14th Amendment, the answer might be “no.” And, because Boebert herself is unlikely to acknowledge her own potential disqualification, it would be left to other authorities, such as the Colorado secretary of state or voters in the representative’s district, to […] The post Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Manchin joins Senate Republicans to BLOCK bill that would have codified abortion rights in federal law with Supreme Court preparing to rule on Roe v Wade

Sen. Joe Manchin joined with his GOP colleagues to block a bill that would have codified the right to an abortion after states across the country have restricted the practice. The bill was widely expected to fail, but Democratic leaders put it up to a vote in a show of support for abortion rights ahead of the Supreme Court's impending ruling on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Society
State
Washington State
Charleston, WV
Government
City
Washington, WV
PBS NewsHour

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Signals He’d Be Open to Making Florida an Anti-Gay Hellhole

A funny thing about Republicans is that despite claiming to be the party of “personal freedom,” in the last year alone, they have tried to prevent Americans from: reading certain books, teaching about systemic racism, making decisions about their own bodies, and, in the case of some groups, voting in democratic elections. A lot of people would look at this evidence and conclude that Republicans are massive hypocrites—and they would be right! So while deeply depressing, it’s in no way surprising that Florida conservatives want to ban talk of gender identity and sexual orientation in the state’s primary school classrooms, and that Florida’s governor, who seems to have his eye on the White House in 2024, has signaled his support for the initiative.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#W Va#Bills#Senate Bill#Slavery#Racism#Ap#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WVNS

Gov Justice 2021-2022 school year P-EBT benefits approved

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice announced today, February 25, 2022, there will be a third round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits for children in the state. On February 18, 2022, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the third round of P-EBT for students. These benefits are allocated to eligible students […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia has a new COVID variant and it’s in Ohio County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – During his Friday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced there is a new coronavirus variant in West Virginia. Gov.Justice said the new variant, Omicron 2 (BA.2) is in two West Virginia counties: Ohio and Berkeley. “As always, when these variants pop up in West Virginia, we shouldn’t be surprised, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy