Alcohol is perhaps the most abused drug in America

It is a poison plain and simple. It can damage your brain, stomach, heart, and liver.

Alcohol is the most abused drug in this country. And there is no immediate solution, because drinking has become such a socially accepted activity.

And the reason that man has devoted such an exorbitant amount of time to make alcoholic beverages throughout recorded history, possibly even before that, is simple: they are a pleasure to drink.

Alcohol is nature’s own tranquilizer—Everyman’s Librium. Taken in small quantities, it eases life’s many pains and troubles. It provides the seemingly beneficial qualities of relaxation and good cheer, a sense of well-being and comradeship.

At the same time, however, alcohol is a terrifying double-edged sword. Used unwisely, it can destroy everything that it enhances: sociability, marriage, livelihood, productivity. It can reduce a man to a state lower than an animal seemingly in minutes. I know. I have seen it happen.

Alcohol is a drug, a great destroyer. It acts on the central nervous system as a depressant. Used in excess, it becomes a lethal intoxicant. It can ruin a person’s life in a hundred different ways.

The fault is not that of alcohol itself but in the way it is used. Managed sensibly and responsibly, alcohol is less of a threat than other drugs. It is up to the consumer, though, to be aware of the dangers that alcohol presents, especially for the young among us.

Essentially, what most high school students fail to realize is that alcohol can become addictive, even at their age.

And yet, every drinking teen nowadays seems to have developed a sense of invincibility; many subscribe to the theory that old bums brandishing bottles in brown paper bags are the only true alcoholics.

Eventually, though, as teenagers become more chemically reliant on alcohol, a few beers and a couple of shots of whiskey are not enough. Then they turn to other stimulants.

And when alcohol and drugs, such as marijuana and cocaine, are mixed, the user gets even further entangled in a self-destructive web, according to Mike Schiks, program director at Minnesota’s Hazelden Pioneer House, a 64-bed treatment center for chemically dependent youth. “It’s a downhill spiral,” he said.

It’s now to the point where we all simply shake our heads every time another pro athlete is pulled over for drunk driving. Police reports often take up as much space in the sports section as box scores.

The statistics themselves are mind boggling. The Surgeon General recently reported that life expectancy has improved during the past 75 years for every age group but one: males ages 15 to 24. Their death rate is higher now than it was 25 years ago. Much of that is due to alcohol.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, car accidents are the leading cause of death among teenagers, and alcohol accounts for roughly half of those accidents.

Either directly or indirectly, more than 100,000 deaths each year, all ages, are attributed to alcohol. Some 4,000 of those involve 16–24-year-olds, which means alcohol is responsible for killing 11 young people each day.

And that’s not all. Each year, nearly 5 million teens are involved in accidents, are arrested, or suffer health problems related to drinking.

In one national newspaper poll of some 1,150 delegates at the National Association of Student Councils convention, almost two-thirds revealed that their peers drink at least once a week.

Roughly 47 percent admitted drinking once a week themselves. Almost 50 percent of the students said they had been intoxicated at least once during the past school year with 16 percent admitting it happened more than five times.

Most alarming, however, is the fact that 37.5 percent of those surveyed reported having five drinks in a row within the last two weeks.

Part of the problem is that not only is drinking socially accepted, says Schiks,

“But society’s rites of passage are built around celebrating with alcohol.”

Studies estimate that roughly 15 to 18 percent of all Americans will exhibit a dependence problem with alcohol or drugs sometime during their lives.

More than 500,000 are treated annually for alcohol abuse or alcoholism, an addictive disease for which there is no clear-cut definition.

The biggest problem with alcohol, however, is that few people believe it can prove as debilitating and destructive as any other drug.

“Kids have to learn they have choices to make,” one high school counselor told me recently, “and they need information to help them make quality decisions instead of just saying, ‘It’s cool to drink because somebody else does.’”

Even so, many of our teens are getting confusing signals, the counselor said, adding: “If you’re a kid with no money, life looks pretty good on TV: beautiful women, big boats and nice cars, and the people who have all the stuff are the drug dealers.

“Our kids are looking for something to do, something fun. They often look for it in alcohol. They don’t realize that the fun is false advertising. They need to realize the problems it can cause, the big problems.”

—

