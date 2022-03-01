ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WVa lawmakers want voters to decide final say on education

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFXlg_0eSIVBRr00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers would get the final say on state Board of Education policies under a resolution approved Monday by the state Senate.

The resolution, adopted by the House of Delegates 80-18 last week, made it through the Senate on a 23-11 vote. After being returned to the House because the Senate tweaked the resolution, it would go before voters next fall as a proposed constitutional amendment.

Democrats, along with the West Virginia Education Association, say the resolution would infuse politics into education and is unnecessary. It states that the board’s policy- and rule-making authority is subject to legislative review, approval, amendment or rejection.

Mason County Republican Amy Grady, who is a teacher, said she doesn’t know how she personally feels about the resolution but said she would vote in favor of it because voters should get that chance to decide.

“They sent me here to do the right thing,” Grady said.

Resolution opponent Mike Romano, a Harrison County Democrat, said citing the need for voter approval was a “copout.”

“If that was a good idea, we’d put the whole constitution up every election for everybody to vote on, see if we wanted to change anything,” Romano said. “Maybe we want to change the First Amendment or the Second Amendment. That’s crazy. This is crazy.”

The nine-member state Board of Education is appointed by the governor. Members cannot be removed over political or policy disagreements. Most members were appointed by two-term Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

Randolph County Republican Robert Karnes said the entire state is not represented by the board members, who are from certain areas of West Virginia.

Karnes said the education board is an “unelected body that’s unaccountable at the end of the day. We want people that have to answer to the voters.”

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Bill to split massive WVa health department passes House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s House of Delegates approved a bill Wednesday that would split the massive Department of Health and Human Resources into separate departments. The bill passed the House on an 83-11 vote and heads to the state Senate. It would split the DHHR into...
HEALTH
Lootpress

W.Va. lawmakers advance second bill about teaching on race

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill that would prevent the teaching that any race, ethnicity or biological sex is superior to another in public K-12 schools and colleges and universities. The “Anti-Racism Act of 2022” passed the Senate Education Committee and will now...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Charleston mayor announces city-wide cleanup initiative

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Wednesday, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the Spring 2022 Team Up to Clean Up- a city-wide cleanup partnership between the City of Charleston and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Rehabilitation environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine Program. Until the end of...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Lootpress

Gov. Justice, WVDEP Sec. Ward announce over $24.7 million in AML Economic Revitalization Program grants

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) Sec. Harold Ward held a virtual ceremony today to announce the recommendation of nine AML Economic Revitalization Program projects that will utilize over $24.7 million in federal grant funding for economic development at abandoned mine land sites across the state.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Firefighters complete program

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three City of Huntington firefighters have successfully completed the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship program, according to city officials. The West Virginia Professional Firefighters Certification Board of Apprenticeship and Training has notified the department’s training division that firefighters Patrick Aaron Childers, Garrett M. Scheibelhood...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

PSC approves WV water utility surcharge for improvements

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia American Water’s request for a surcharge for infrastructure improvements has been approved by the state Public Service Commission. The 1.62% surcharge will amount to about $1.01 for the average residential customer using 3,100 gallons a month, the utility said. The surcharge is down from the 2021 average surcharge of about $3.55 a month, West Virginia American Water said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Mike Romano
Lootpress

Gov. Justice: February brings more record revenue surpluses

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for February 2022 came in at $385.2 million – $59.2 million above estimate and 19.7% ahead of prior year receipts. Eight months through Fiscal Year 2022, year-to-date collections of $3.478 billion are...
INCOME TAX
Lootpress

Next Round of P-EBT Benefits Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced today there will be a third round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits allocated to eligible students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will continue to be administered through the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
POLITICS
Lootpress

Judges needed for ACT Simulated Workplace Portfolio

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Academy of Careers & Technology (ACT) is looking for judges for its Simulated Workplace Portfolio. According to ACT, as part of their Simulated Workplace companies, students have prepared portfolios, including a letter of introduction, resume (showcasing credentials earned in their program), and many will have pictures of projects that they have completed as well.
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Constitutional Amendment#Lawmakers#Wva#Ap#Senate#The House Of Delegates#House#Democrats#Republican#State Board Of Education
Lootpress

West Virginia Transportation Department sets hiring events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring workers around the state and is scheduling flash hiring events this spring. Positions are also posted daily online. Flash hiring events are scheduled so far for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 9 in Charleston and March 10 in Hurricane.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

WVDOH Explains Two-Fold Pothole Strategy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Winter is hard on West Virginia’s roads, with constant freezing and thawing leading to a plethora of potholes. But during pothole season, the West Virginia Division of Highways is ready to pull the trigger on potholes; with a two-fold strategy for before and after asphalt plants open in each region of the state.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Remote learning for WVa school for deaf, blind after fire

ROMNEY, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind will move to remote learning this week as work continues to restore services to the campus following a fire that destroyed an administration building, officials said. The fire broke out early Saturday in Romney and...
ROMNEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy