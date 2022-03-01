WVa lawmakers want voters to decide final say on education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers would get the final say on state Board of Education policies under a resolution approved Monday by the state Senate.

The resolution, adopted by the House of Delegates 80-18 last week, made it through the Senate on a 23-11 vote. After being returned to the House because the Senate tweaked the resolution, it would go before voters next fall as a proposed constitutional amendment.

Democrats, along with the West Virginia Education Association, say the resolution would infuse politics into education and is unnecessary. It states that the board’s policy- and rule-making authority is subject to legislative review, approval, amendment or rejection.

Mason County Republican Amy Grady, who is a teacher, said she doesn’t know how she personally feels about the resolution but said she would vote in favor of it because voters should get that chance to decide.

“They sent me here to do the right thing,” Grady said.

Resolution opponent Mike Romano, a Harrison County Democrat, said citing the need for voter approval was a “copout.”

“If that was a good idea, we’d put the whole constitution up every election for everybody to vote on, see if we wanted to change anything,” Romano said. “Maybe we want to change the First Amendment or the Second Amendment. That’s crazy. This is crazy.”

The nine-member state Board of Education is appointed by the governor. Members cannot be removed over political or policy disagreements. Most members were appointed by two-term Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

Randolph County Republican Robert Karnes said the entire state is not represented by the board members, who are from certain areas of West Virginia.

Karnes said the education board is an “unelected body that’s unaccountable at the end of the day. We want people that have to answer to the voters.”